Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From Prison to Parenthood — The Shocking Secrets Behind Her Murder Case Revealed!
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back in the spotlight after being released from prison on December 28, 2023, following nearly eight tumultuous years behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal what led to her shocking conviction, the latest on her love life and how she's sharing her journey with the public.
Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Go to Prison?
In July 2016, Gypsy took a plea deal for second-degree murder regarding the June 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
The harrowing tale unfolded when Gypsy conspired with her boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee.
While Gypsy hid in the bathroom, it was Nick who brutally carried out the attack, stabbing Dee Dee to death.
Their twisted love story found its dark climax when the couple believed they had no choice but to end Dee Dee’s life to escape her suffocating grip.
The Nightmare of Dee Dee Blanchard
Gypsy was not just a daughter; she was a victim of the insidious Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome.
Dee Dee orchestrated an elaborate facade, convincing everyone, including Gypsy, that her daughter was gravely ill — suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and asthma.
Gypsy revealed in a bombshell interview with 20/20: "She physically chained me to the bed and put bells on the doors."
Her shocking confession painted a bleak picture: “She would go ‘two days or so’ without feeding me.”
Gypsy’s torment was compounded by Dee Dee's twisted manipulation.
To bolster her claims, Dee Dee dosed Gypsy with medications, inducing symptoms for the fake illnesses, even shaving her head to mimic chemotherapy.
Planning Murder: A Love Story Gone Wrong
In a world where Gypsy felt imprisoned, her relationship with Nick flourished online.
After a year of messaging, she shockingly disclosed her ability to walk. Their first date at the movies in 2015 was innocent, but it was their second meeting that spiraled into chaos — the day Nick killed Dee Dee.
Initially, killing Dee Dee was "plan B," but desperation for freedom turned their plans fatal.
Gypsy and Nick believed there was no other way for them to be together without Dee Dee’s looming presence.
Following the grisly murder, the couple fled, leaving a trail of clues behind, including a chilling Facebook post that read, “That B---- is dead!”—a message that ultimately led authorities straight to them.
Gypsy's Journey: From Prison to Parenthood
Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016, set to be released in 2026.
However, thanks to her good behavior, she was paroled early in September 2023.
She stated: "I have complicated feelings about [whether I should be in prison]. I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not okay."
Since her release, her life has taken dramatic turns. Gypsy married Ryan Scott Anderson in August 2022, but their love story came to an end in March 2024.
Yet, romance sparked anew when she reunited with former fiancé Ken Urker in April 2024, and by December, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Aurora.
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
Now, Gypsy is sharing her journey with the public, opening up about her prison experience on the Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.
She's also spilling her secrets in her memoir, My Time to Stand, proving that she’s not just a survivor — she’s a warrior ready to embrace her new life.