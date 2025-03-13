Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From Prison to Parenthood — The Shocking Secrets Behind Her Murder Case Revealed!

In July 2016, Gypsy took a plea deal for second-degree murder regarding the June 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

The harrowing tale unfolded when Gypsy conspired with her boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee.

While Gypsy hid in the bathroom, it was Nick who brutally carried out the attack, stabbing Dee Dee to death.

Their twisted love story found its dark climax when the couple believed they had no choice but to end Dee Dee’s life to escape her suffocating grip.