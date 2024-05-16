Shocking Transformation: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Before and After of Nose Job, Reveals if More Plastic Surgery in Her Future
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's nose is on the road to recovery. The ex-inmate, who spent 8 years in prison for plotting her mom's death, proudly showed the before and after following her rhinoplasty in April — and, while she's happy with the results, she's got a bone to pick about one surprising outcome, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Blanchard excitedly flashed her new snout in a GRWM (Get Ready with Me) video on TikTok while doing her makeup. “I gotta be careful around my nose because, um, as everybody knows, I had a nose job,” she laughed.
“So, I have to be careful because my nose is still healing," Blanchard shared before revealing what made her decide to go under the knife months after her release.
The ex-con said she did her due diligence by researching on TikTok and discovered a nose job can “look great for one month but then the next month it can look like you’ve been beat in the face.”
That's when Blanchard inserted a "before" photo of her nose, pointing out the "predominant” bump that she said was due to "genetics" on her dad's side of the family.
“[I] didn’t feel like it was a feminine nose. God knows I got teased about it,” Blanchard said, adding it was a big “insecurity.” She then shared an "after" photo showing off the results and explaining that the post-op bandages resulted in “internal packing" and "made it very difficult to breathe.”
While the ex-con was pleased with the outcome, she's unhappy with one thing post-operation.
“One of the things I’m dealing with is like, the internal stitches that still kind of itch, and let me just tell ya — this is gross, this is TMI — the boogers are insane!” Blanchard said. “These are huge!”
She posted a follow-up TikTok where she admitted she had no plans for any future plastic surgery.
“So I’ve been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don’t,” Blanchard said. “I am very happy with everything else that’s on my body — I’m happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have boobs. I’m very proud of those."
“I would not change anything about myself — anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I’m done.”
Blanchard recently confirmed she's dating her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, calling him her "soulmate" amid her ongoing divorce from husband Ryan Anderson.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Blanchard filed for divorce from Ryan in April less than two years before they said "I do" in a July 2022 jailhouse ceremony.
In her divorce petition, Blanchard listed her date of separation from Ryan as March 25 and claimed they had "lived separate and apart continuously since that time." She demanded Ryan pay her spousal support and blamed him for their marriage imploding.