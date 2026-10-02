Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Planning Legal Action Against Sober House Where Tragic Son Presley, 27, Was Found Dead, According to Sources
Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are considering legal action against both the rehab center where their son Presley was found dead and his sober coach, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The devastated parents are demanding a full account of what happened to tragic Presley from the minute he set foot in the Santa Monica treatment facility until his death.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford 'Asking For Accountability'
And they also want to know why he was left alone. The troubled model died in his private room hours after checking into the center.
An insider claimed: "Cindy and Rande don’t just want answers – they want accountability. They are exploring every legal option available. If mistakes were made, they want consequences."
The sober coach who transported Presley to the facility is also very much on the couple's radar.
"Their son was taken there because he needed help," the source noted. The question they are asking is: How did a vulnerable 27-year-old end up alone in a room just hours before he died? Who was responsible for watching him?"
'They Want It Shut Down'
Pals close to the Crawford, 60, and Rande, 64, say they are determined that another family should never experience the same nightmare.
A source claimed to Rob Shuter’s Naught But Nice Substack page: "They want it shut down. And they want everyone involved, including the person who brought him there and left him, held accountable."
Recently, shocking footage emerged of Presley’s final hours.
Gerber, who died from a suspected drug overdose, filmed a tour around the Santa Monica rehab centre where he was later discovered dead.
Presley Gerber 'Was Under The Influence' At Rehab Center
In footage obtained by TMZ, Presley appeared visibly under the influence in the clip, filmed at 10 pm on a Saturday, as he stared into the camera with noticeably glazed eyes.
He appears alone in the footage, as he panned the camera around a bedroom and other areas of the residence.
Insiders claim Presley "got high" on Saturday afternoon and became concerned he was losing control.
His sober coach called the rehab center and asked if he could bring Presley in, though he made it clear the model was allegedly high on drugs, sources with direct knowledge alleged.
The facility's admissions officer reportedly agreed to take him in, as per TMZ. The sober coach had reportedly planned to take Gerber to a rehab facility the following Monday, but needed a temporary hold for the weekend and ended up leaving him at Resolutions Living, insiders claimed.
Insiders further alleged Presley continued using drugs inside the sober home. Crawford and Rande intend to organize an "intimate memorial" for Presley.
However, given the pain of his death is still raw, they’re struggling to plan logistics.
"They're still deciding where they want to honor Presley," a source told a publication. "It's hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there."
A second insider also shared the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial.”
"They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley's life who loved him; the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high.
"The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach."