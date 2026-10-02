Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Planning Legal Action Against Sober House Where Tragic Son Presley, 27, Was Found Dead, According to Sources

And they also want to know why he was left alone. The troubled model died in his private room hours after checking into the center.

An insider claimed: "Cindy and Rande don’t just want answers – they want accountability. They are exploring every legal option available. If mistakes were made, they want consequences."

The sober coach who transported Presley to the facility is also very much on the couple's radar.

"Their son was taken there because he needed help," the source noted. The question they are asking is: How did a vulnerable 27-year-old end up alone in a room just hours before he died? Who was responsible for watching him?"