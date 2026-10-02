Dana Perino Scolds Jesse Watters for Spilling Fox News Secrets on Live TV: 'You Need to Get It Together'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Jesse Watters drew rebukes from his female co-hosts on The Five after defending aggressive workplace behavior and referencing conditions at Fox News, RadarOnline can report.
Watters was told by Dana Perino to "get it together" in relation to workplace misconduct and abusive bosses.
'Get It Together'
During a discussion of allegations that Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola used crude language with staff, Watters rejected criticism of her.
He told co-host Emily Compagno she had "gone soft" and said similar language had been heard at Fox. Watters argued that fear of being yelled at was a problem.
"Getting yelled at makes you a man. And if you're not yelled at, you're not doing anything,” he said.
Compagno responded, "I would like HR to know that he was kidding."
"I'm not kidding!" the 48-year-old replied.
Perino then interjected twice, "You need to get it together."
"Yeah, they should get it together," Watters fired back.
References to Bill O’Reilly
Watters tied his view to his earlier career producing segments for Bill O’Reilly.
"You think Bill O’Reilly tucked me in at night and sang me a lullaby?” he asked.
He also cited Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel as an example of a high performer who throws objects at staff, claiming staffers respond positively.
Mary Peltola's Shock Allegations Explained
After reviewing statements from nine former staff members and more than 20 people in her political orbit, and more than 100 screenshots of texts and other material, it was that Peltola has an explosive temperament.
A January 2024 text about Planned Parenthood captured Peltola writing, "I hope Planned Parenthood knows that if we don't win it's more their loss than ours. F-CK THOSE B-TCHES."
Later that year, she wrote, "I hope she dies of a botched abortion," apparently referring to a woman associated with a local Planned Parenthood board.
Planned Parenthood's political arm did not endorse her in 2026.
A former aide claimed Peltola shoved a male employee in the chest in February 2024 after becoming frustrated that she could not find a memo. Two others said they heard about the incident at the time.
Her campaign disputed that account, saying she accidentally bumped the employee while unfocused amid grief over her husband's death.
Jesse Watters' Controversial Past
Watters has a history of making outrageous comments on Fox News. Watters made a r– joke on July 16, 2026, on The Five, when the topic was a proposed testosterone program for U.S. service members. He said the troops would become "wild animals," telling women near military bases and overseas to “be careful” and “watch out.”
In a March 6, 2024, episode, while discussing consent and the 1945 V-J Day kiss photograph, Watters said, "How do they know that's non-consensual? To me, that woman looks like she wants it. And she wants it bad."
On August 26, 2024, he said then-Vice President Kamala Harris could become "paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her."
The comment sparked pushback from Perino and Jeanine Pirro, but Watters later clarified that he meant the generals would "Control her. Not in a sexual way."