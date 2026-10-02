Dana Perino Scolds Jesse Watters for Spilling Fox News Secrets on Live TV: 'You Need to Get It Together'

Watters was told by Dana Perino to "get it together" in relation to workplace misconduct and abusive bosses.

Jesse Watters drew rebukes from his female co-hosts on The Five after defending aggressive workplace behavior and referencing conditions at Fox News, RadarOnline can report.

Perino stood up Watters following his comments.

During a discussion of allegations that Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola used crude language with staff, Watters rejected criticism of her.

He told co-host Emily Compagno she had "gone soft" and said similar language had been heard at Fox. Watters argued that fear of being yelled at was a problem.

"Getting yelled at makes you a man. And if you're not yelled at, you're not doing anything,” he said.

Compagno responded, "I would like HR to know that he was kidding."

"I'm not kidding!" the 48-year-old replied.

Perino then interjected twice, "You need to get it together."

"Yeah, they should get it together," Watters fired back.