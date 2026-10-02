Elon Musk's Baby Mama Shivon Zilis Announces Brutal Split — Claims Billionaire Broke Up With Her With 'No Warning'

"It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes," her post begins. "I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," Zilis continued.

"Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul, and how hard he fights for humanity, I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide. My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect."

Zilis went on to describe some parts of the relationship she loved the most.