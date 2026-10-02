Elon Musk's Baby Mama Shivon Zilis Announces Brutal Split — Claims Billionaire Broke Up With Her With 'No Warning'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have gone their separate ways after more than five years together, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as the billionaire's baby mama claimed she was caught completely off guard.
According to the Canadian tech executive, the transition has been far from easy, though she did enjoy their time together.
Shivon Zilis Announces Elon Musk Breakup
"It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes," her post begins. "I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," Zilis continued.
"Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul, and how hard he fights for humanity, I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide. My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect."
Zilis went on to describe some parts of the relationship she loved the most.
Shivon Zilis Says She'll Miss Elon Musk 'Dearly'
"We were always his safe space," she wrote. "A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out)."
She noted, "I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love – and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly."
Shivon Zilis 'Grateful' for Romance With Billionaire
Zilis went on to explain that while she's heartbroken about the split, she's forever grateful for the time they shared. Moreover, she feels lucky that she got to welcome four children with Musk.
"I am so beyond grateful for our children, and they make every single day the best day of my life!" she declared. "I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and co-parents."
Elon Musk Unfollows Shivon Zilis on X
Zilis' post arrived shortly after social media users noticed that Musk had stopped following her on X.
For the time being, he's yet to comment publicly on the brutal breakup.