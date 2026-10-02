'Anxious' Trump Appears 'Worried and Fearful' During Oklahoma Rally, Says Expert — as Prez and GOP Expected to Stumble in Midterms
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Donald Trump tried to exude confidence at a GOP rally in Oklahoma ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, but a body language expert exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that his physical cues told a different story.
The president spoke to thousands of fans during a get-out-the-vote rally in the growing town of Durant on Thursday, October 1, where he appeared to show "anxiety, worry, and fear" at times, according to body language expert Inbaal Honigman.
Donald Trump Strikes a 'Christ Pose' Upon Entering Oklahoma Rally
While severe weather, including heavy downpours, raged outside the Choctaw Events Center, Trump made his grand entrance in a curious pose.
"As Trump ambles through the curtains and onto the stage, he appears to expect adoration from the attending fans. Within seconds, he stops and stands still, basking in the audience's perceived veneration before making a surprising gesture," Honigman explained.
"The President spreads his arms to the sides, palms facing outward, in a pose reminiscent of the Son of God. This 'Christ pose' evokes religious imagery associated with moral superiority or martyrdom, suggesting that Donald J. Trump sees himself as a kind of savior for America, or for the Republican Party during the midterms," the behavioral pro observed.
Donald Trump's Finger Pointing at Displayed 'Dominance' and 'Importance'
The Commander-in-Chief initially projected “dominance” but seemed to lose steam as his marathon speech stretched past the hour mark.
"As he continues his dramatic entrance, Trump points at members of the audience, acknowledging them. This is a gesture of dominance, suggesting that the President sees himself as the most important figure at the rally," Honigman shared.
"At the same time, his facial expression resembles what is known as the 'overbite,' with his upper teeth biting down on his lower lip," she said.
Honigman pointed out that facial expressions involving clenched teeth or a closed mouth "can signify a desire to hold something back."
"However, the overbite gesture has an additional meaning of anticipation and even self-admiration, suggesting that he cannot wait to speak to his crowd," she noted.
Donald Trump Used Onstage Dance to 'Self-Soothe' His 'Nerves'
Trump gave away a few tells that he may have been nervous and attempted to calm himself ahead of his remarks, according to Honigman.
“As the President poses for photos, he briefly breaks into a little dance. Swaying from side to side, with his hands pointing downwards, he uses these movements to self-soothe," she suggested.
"The little dance is a way to hype himself up, but the repetitive nature of the movement also serves to soothe his nerves," Honigman said.
Donald Trump's 'Repeatedly Tensed Shoulders' Showed 'Anxiety and Fear'
Once Trump's often-meandering campaign stump got underway, the president's confidence became shakier.
“During Trump's speech, his shoulders repeatedly tensed, with one rising higher than the other," she noted of his body movements. "These raised shoulders indicate anxiety, worry, and fear, suggesting that the President is not as confident as he would like to appear."
"The uneven stance, with one shoulder noticeably higher than the other, reveals uncertainty and doubt. Trump is questioning himself," she added about the president's mannerisms.
Trump was in Oklahoma to throw his political muscle behind Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Hern, who is battling to take over the seat vacated by Markwayne Mullin after Trump tapped him in March to replace fired Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary.
Mullin joined Trump at the rally, as the president also amped up Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei, state treasurer candidate Cindy Byrd, lieutenant governor candidate T.W. Shannon, and GOP House members Frank Lucas, Josh Brecheen and Tom Cole.
Trump is barnstorming red states in a bid to keep Republicans in control of Congress as the GOP braces for a bruising midterm battle that could see Democrats capture the House or Senate.