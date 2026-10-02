'Anxious' Trump Appears 'Worried and Fearful' During Oklahoma Rally, Says Expert — as Prez and GOP Expected to Stumble in Midterms

The president spoke to thousands of fans during a get-out-the-vote rally in the growing town of Durant on Thursday, October 1, where he appeared to show "anxiety, worry, and fear" at times, according to body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

Donald Trump tried to exude confidence at a GOP rally in Oklahoma ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, but a body language expert exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that his physical cues told a different story.

Donald Trump 'basked in the veneration' of the audience with his 'Christ pose.'

"The President spreads his arms to the sides, palms facing outward, in a pose reminiscent of the Son of God. This ' Christ pose ' evokes religious imagery associated with moral superiority or martyrdom, suggesting that Donald J. Trump sees himself as a kind of savior for America, or for the Republican Party during the midterms," the behavioral pro observed.

"As Trump ambles through the curtains and onto the stage, he appears to expect adoration from the attending fans. Within seconds, he stops and stands still, basking in the audience's perceived veneration before making a surprising gesture," Honigman explained.

While severe weather, including heavy downpours, raged outside the Choctaw Events Center, Trump made his grand entrance in a curious pose.

Donald Trump stopped and pointed at supporters several times as he made his way onto the stage.

The Commander-in-Chief initially projected “dominance” but seemed to lose steam as his marathon speech stretched past the hour mark.

"As he continues his dramatic entrance, Trump points at members of the audience, acknowledging them. This is a gesture of dominance, suggesting that the President sees himself as the most important figure at the rally," Honigman shared.

"At the same time, his facial expression resembles what is known as the 'overbite,' with his upper teeth biting down on his lower lip," she said.

Honigman pointed out that facial expressions involving clenched teeth or a closed mouth "can signify a desire to hold something back."

"However, the overbite gesture has an additional meaning of anticipation and even self-admiration, suggesting that he cannot wait to speak to his crowd," she noted.