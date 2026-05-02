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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Admits Melania 'Hates' His 'YMCA' Dance Before Performing It at a Rally: 'It's Not Presidential'

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Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed Melania 'hated' his 'YMCA' dance and told him it wasn't 'presidential.'

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May 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump isn't ditching his signature dance anytime soon, even if it drives Melania crazy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former president admitted his wife isn't a fan of his go-to "YMCA" routine, but still broke into the moves during a recent rally.

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Melania 'Hates' His Moves

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image of Trump said Melania told him 'please don't dance,' but he performed the routine anyway at his rally.
Source: mega

Trump said Melania told him 'please don't dance,' but he performed the routine anyway at his rally.

Speaking Friday at Florida's The Villages retirement community, Trump told supporters his wife has made her feelings about his dance crystal clear, per Variety.

"[She] hates when I dance to what's sometimes referred to as 'the gay national anthem,' you know that," he said, referring to the Village People's 1978 hit "YMCA." "We love that song!"

Recalling her reaction, Trump added: "She goes, 'Darling, please' — you know, she's a very elegant woman — she goes, 'Darling, please don't dance. It's not presidential.'"

Melania has previously addressed her husband's dancing, admitting she doesn't always think it fits the moment.

"I like it at certain times. Some days it's not appropriate, and I told him so. But it's his dance and I think people love it," she said in a January interview.

She also revealed she joined in during his inauguration, but noted: "It's different than his."

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Dance Break Anyway

image of Melania later admitted she liked the dance at times.
Source: mega

Melania later admitted she liked the dance at times.

Despite her protests, Trump didn't hold back. As his speech wrapped, he launched into his now-familiar routine, complete with his signature arm motions and even a golf swing thrown in for effect.

The dance has become a staple at his events, often closing out rallies as he exits the stage to the disco anthem.

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A Campaign Staple

image of The routine remained a staple at his events, closing out appearances during his campaign run.
Source: mega

The routine remained a staple at his events, closing out appearances during his campaign run.

During his 2024 presidential run, Trump frequently used "YMCA" as his walk-off song, reportedly ending more than 100 rallies with the track.

The upbeat hit has long been embraced by fans at his events, turning his choreography into a recognizable and often viral part of his political persona.

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Song Controversy and Pushback

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image of The Village People said their music should be performed 'without regard to politics' after backlash.
Source: mega

The Village People said their music should be performed 'without regard to politics' after backlash.

The song itself has long been associated with LGBTQ+ culture, with lyrics like, "Many ways to have a good time... it's fun to stay at the YMCA."

Trump's use of the track has also stirred controversy with the Village People. In 2023, the group's manager sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop playing their music at public events.

However, by 2025, members of the group performed "YMCA" at Trump's inauguration celebrations, stating: "We know this won't make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

They added, "Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together... Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music."

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