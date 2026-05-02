Donald Trump Admits Melania 'Hates' His 'YMCA' Dance Before Performing It at a Rally: 'It's Not Presidential'

Speaking Friday at Florida's The Villages retirement community, Trump told supporters his wife has made her feelings about his dance crystal clear, per Variety.

"[She] hates when I dance to what's sometimes referred to as 'the gay national anthem,' you know that," he said, referring to the Village People's 1978 hit "YMCA." "We love that song!"

Recalling her reaction, Trump added: "She goes, 'Darling, please' — you know, she's a very elegant woman — she goes, 'Darling, please don't dance. It's not presidential.'"

Melania has previously addressed her husband's dancing, admitting she doesn't always think it fits the moment.

"I like it at certain times. Some days it's not appropriate, and I told him so. But it's his dance and I think people love it," she said in a January interview.

She also revealed she joined in during his inauguration, but noted: "It's different than his."