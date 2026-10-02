Natalie Wood's Daughter Reveals 'Pressure' to Keep 'Lookalike' Mom's Legacy Alive — 45 Years After Actress' Tragic Death
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Natalie Wood's daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, has opened up about the lifelong “pressure” she's felt to keep her late Hollywood icon mother's legacy alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wagner reflected on what she's done and the ways she's steered away from repeating her late mother's mistakes in a 56th birthday interview, just two months shy of the 45th anniversary of Woods' tragic passing.
'I've Definitely Felt Pressure' Being Natalie Wood's Daughter
"I've definitely felt pressure in my life," Wagner told a publication about her mom, who starred in such legendary films as Miracle on 34th Street, Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass, and West Side Story.
Wood mysteriously drowned off California's Catalina Island in 1981 at just 43, after disappearing from her yacht. Her death was initially ruled accidental, but the manner was later changed to "undetermined" amid lingering questions over how she ended up in the water.
Also aboard the yacht were Wood's husband, Robert Wagner, 96, and fellow actor Christopher Walken, 83.
Wood was intoxicated when she drowned, with an autopsy finding her blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent at the time of her death. The legendary actress reportedly struggled with periods of heavy drinking during her too-short life, and as a result, Gregson avoided substance use growing up.
"I know what's right, I know what's wrong," she told the publication.
Natasha Gregson Wagner Claims 'My Life Was Dramatic In That My Parents Were Famous'
Natasha is Wood's only child from her brief marriage to British film producer and agent Richard Gregson. The couple divorced in 1972 when Natasha was just two years old. Gregson lived until 2019, when he died at age 89.
Wood and Wagner's tumultuous love story resulted in two trips down the aisle. The Hollywood couple first married in 1957 before divorcing in 1962, only to rekindle their romance and remarry in 1972 following her split from Gregson – remaining together until Wood's untimely death in 1981.
The Hart to Hart star was a loving, hands-on stepdad to Natasha, and legally adopted her following Wood's death.
"I'm not saying I haven't had very, very painful things in my life. My life was dramatic in that my parents were famous, and dressed up, glamorous, but in the home, it was all very safe and secure and warm, so I got lucky in that way," Natasha shared about her upbringing with two famous acting parents.
Natasha Gregson Wagner Says Dad and Stepfather 'Put Her First' After Natalie Wood's Death
Natasha reflected on how fortunate she felt to have two loving fathers looking after her after losing her mother in the devastating tragedy when she was just 11 years old.
"Luckily I had these two men, Daddy Gregson and Daddy Wagner, who came together and rose to the occasion and completely put me first," Natasha gushed.
She remained in Los Angeles, and the two men worked together to make sure Natasha was provided with proper mental health care to deal with the loss of her mom.
"They got me into therapy right away, and I had that same amazing therapist here in Beverly Hills until my twenties," she shared.
Natasha Gregson Wood Grew Up as Her Mom's Lookalike
Natasha recalled in her 2020 memoir how her mother's legacy has always been with her because of their strong resemblance.
"When I was younger, I would get stopped on the street by people who would say things like: 'You look so much like this actress; you've probably never heard of her, but her name was Natalie Wood,'" she wrote in More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood.
Natasha revealed, "Most of the time I wouldn't admit I was her daughter, and just say: 'Oh, I hear that a lot!'"