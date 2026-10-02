"I've definitely felt pressure in my life," Wagner told a publication about her mom, who starred in such legendary films as Miracle on 34th Street, Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass, and West Side Story.

Wood mysteriously drowned off California's Catalina Island in 1981 at just 43, after disappearing from her yacht. Her death was initially ruled accidental, but the manner was later changed to "undetermined" amid lingering questions over how she ended up in the water.

Also aboard the yacht were Wood's husband, Robert Wagner, 96, and fellow actor Christopher Walken, 83.

Wood was intoxicated when she drowned, with an autopsy finding her blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent at the time of her death. The legendary actress reportedly struggled with periods of heavy drinking during her too-short life, and as a result, Gregson avoided substance use growing up.

"I know what's right, I know what's wrong," she told the publication.