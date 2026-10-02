Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Natalie Wood

Natalie Wood's Daughter Reveals 'Pressure' to Keep 'Lookalike' Mom's Legacy Alive — 45 Years After Actress' Tragic Death

Photo of Natasha Gregson Wagner and Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Natalie Wood's daughter is speaking out as the 45th anniversary of her death approaches.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Natalie Wood's daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, has opened up about the lifelong “pressure” she's felt to keep her late Hollywood icon mother's legacy alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wagner reflected on what she's done and the ways she's steered away from repeating her late mother's mistakes in a 56th birthday interview, just two months shy of the 45th anniversary of Woods' tragic passing.

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Definitely Felt Pressure' Being Natalie Wood's Daughter

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Natasha Gregson Wagner revealed she's 'felt pressure' due to being Wood's daughter.

"I've definitely felt pressure in my life," Wagner told a publication about her mom, who starred in such legendary films as Miracle on 34th Street, Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass, and West Side Story.

Wood mysteriously drowned off California's Catalina Island in 1981 at just 43, after disappearing from her yacht. Her death was initially ruled accidental, but the manner was later changed to "undetermined" amid lingering questions over how she ended up in the water.

Also aboard the yacht were Wood's husband, Robert Wagner, 96, and fellow actor Christopher Walken, 83.

Wood was intoxicated when she drowned, with an autopsy finding her blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent at the time of her death. The legendary actress reportedly struggled with periods of heavy drinking during her too-short life, and as a result, Gregson avoided substance use growing up.

"I know what's right, I know what's wrong," she told the publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Natasha Gregson Wagner Claims 'My Life Was Dramatic In That My Parents Were Famous'

Photo of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner
Source: MEGA

Wood and Robert Wagner married twice, after initially divorcing in 1962.

Natasha is Wood's only child from her brief marriage to British film producer and agent Richard Gregson. The couple divorced in 1972 when Natasha was just two years old. Gregson lived until 2019, when he died at age 89.

Wood and Wagner's tumultuous love story resulted in two trips down the aisle. The Hollywood couple first married in 1957 before divorcing in 1962, only to rekindle their romance and remarry in 1972 following her split from Gregson – remaining together until Wood's untimely death in 1981.

The Hart to Hart star was a loving, hands-on stepdad to Natasha, and legally adopted her following Wood's death.

"I'm not saying I haven't had very, very painful things in my life. My life was dramatic in that my parents were famous, and dressed up, glamorous, but in the home, it was all very safe and secure and warm, so I got lucky in that way," Natasha shared about her upbringing with two famous acting parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Natasha Gregson Wagner Says Dad and Stepfather 'Put Her First' After Natalie Wood's Death

Photo of Natasha Gregson Wagner and Robert Wagner
Source: MEGA

Natasha Gregson Wagner grew up with two 'daddys,' her bio father Richard Gregson and stepdad Robert Wagner.

Natasha reflected on how fortunate she felt to have two loving fathers looking after her after losing her mother in the devastating tragedy when she was just 11 years old.

"Luckily I had these two men, Daddy Gregson and Daddy Wagner, who came together and rose to the occasion and completely put me first," Natasha gushed.

She remained in Los Angeles, and the two men worked together to make sure Natasha was provided with proper mental health care to deal with the loss of her mom.

"They got me into therapy right away, and I had that same amazing therapist here in Beverly Hills until my twenties," she shared.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kristen Johnston

Kristen Johnston Opens Up About Drug and Alcohol Addiction at Height of '3rd Rock From the Sun' Fame

A photo of Richard Nixon alongside a photo of Donald Trump

Trump Looking into Richard Nixon's Infamous Watergate for Possible DOJ Misconduct — More Than 50 Years After Prez Was Impeached Over Scandal

Natasha Gregson Wood Grew Up as Her Mom's Lookalike

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Natasha Gregson Wagner and Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Natasha Gregson Wagner wrote that she would get stopped on the street and told she looked like Natalie Wood.

Natasha recalled in her 2020 memoir how her mother's legacy has always been with her because of their strong resemblance.

"When I was younger, I would get stopped on the street by people who would say things like: 'You look so much like this actress; you've probably never heard of her, but her name was Natalie Wood,'" she wrote in More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood.

Natasha revealed, "Most of the time I wouldn't admit I was her daughter, and just say: 'Oh, I hear that a lot!'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.