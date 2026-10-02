Kristen Johnston Opens Up About Drug and Alcohol Addiction at Height of '3rd Rock From the Sun' Fame

By the time she shot to fame on 3rd Rock From the Sun, she said she was "popping 10, 20, 30 pills a day."

Johnston first got sober shortly after her SATC appearance, telling Handler she tried to keep distracted with hobbies.

"But at a certain point, at like five o'clock, you're like, 'What do people do at night if they don’t get drunk?'" the actress said.

Johnston, who played Lexi Featherston on the popular HBO series, said her memorable scene changed everything.

"From that day forward, my life is basically before Lexi and after Lexi," she noted on the Parting Shot podcast. "And I mean, really, my whole life changed. I was already kind of famous, whatever. This was like, one day everything was normal, and the next day I’m walking around the West Village, like, being attacked by g-y men."