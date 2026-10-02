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Home > Celebrity > kristen Johnston

Kristen Johnston Opens Up About Drug and Alcohol Addiction at Height of '3rd Rock From the Sun' Fame

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Source: MEGA

Kristen Johnston is also known for her memorable role on 'SATC.'

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Kristen Johnston played the last of the party girls on S-- and the City, memorably toppling out of a high-rise window to her death after lighting up a cigarette and famously declaring, "I'm so bored I could die," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In truth, as the 58-year-old recently revealed on Chelsea Handler's podcast, she was struggling behind the scenes.

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'I Was A Hot Mess'

Photo of Kristen Johnston
Source: MEGA

Johnston revealed she was a 'hot mess' during her 'SATC' days.

"I was a hot mess," the Emmy winner admitted. "Lots of wine, the occasional foray into cocaine."

The actress, now starring as a former party girl on Netflix's Leanne, has said she started drinking and doing drugs in high school.

Kristen Johnston Opens Up About Addiction and Sobriety

Photo of Kristen Johnston
Source: MEGA

Johnston revealed she found sobriety shortly after her 'SATC' appearance.

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By the time she shot to fame on 3rd Rock From the Sun, she said she was "popping 10, 20, 30 pills a day."

Johnston first got sober shortly after her SATC appearance, telling Handler she tried to keep distracted with hobbies.

"But at a certain point, at like five o'clock, you're like, 'What do people do at night if they don’t get drunk?'" the actress said.

Johnston, who played Lexi Featherston on the popular HBO series, said her memorable scene changed everything.

"From that day forward, my life is basically before Lexi and after Lexi," she noted on the Parting Shot podcast. "And I mean, really, my whole life changed. I was already kind of famous, whatever. This was like, one day everything was normal, and the next day I’m walking around the West Village, like, being attacked by g-y men."

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