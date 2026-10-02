Trump Looking into Richard Nixon's Infamous Watergate for Possible DOJ Misconduct — More Than 50 Years After Prez Was Impeached Over Scandal

Watergate was a major political scandal under the Nixon administration, which exposed a degree of government corruption. In June 1972, a group of burglars, speculated to have ties to the president's re-election campaign, broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Reporters discovered the connection by following a money trail, and a special prosecutor blew the case open by exposing illegal spying and political sabotage. These secret recordings included those from within the Oval Office.

However, Nixon refused to hand over the tapes or cooperate with the investigation. The Supreme Court, upholding the American ideal of government transparency, ordered Nixon to release the tapes, which ultimately proved Nixon was involved in the break-in.

Shepard, though, alleged special prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski violated defendants' due process rights. He alleged, per internal documents presented to the OPR, they secretly met with judges and suppressed evidence from the defendants' legal teams.

Regardless of the Watergate investigation's outcome, Nixon received a full pardon from President Gerald Ford following his resignation.