Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Richard Nixon

GOP Rep Claims Richard Nixon Was 'Framed' for 'Fake' Watergate Scandal — As He Compares Historic Incident to Backlash Against Trump

Split image of Riley Moore and Richard Nixon
Source: MEGA

Rep. Riley Moore believes Watergate is 'fake.'

Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rep. Riley Moore that claimed that Richard Nixon was "framed" and "couped out of office" over a "fake" Watergate scandal, and he compared the former president's resignation to what he called the "fake Russia collusion hoax" against President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Moore, a West Virginia Republican, spoke at the Richard Nixon Foundation's Grand Strategy Summit in Washington. The remarks came the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials are reviewing whether Watergate prosecutors committed misconduct, a look the department says is not a formal investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

GOP Rep Claims Richard Nixon Was 'Framed'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Riley Moore
Source: MEGA

Rep. Riley Moore believes the deep state removed Richard Nixon.

"Richard Nixon was absolutely couped out of office and was framed," Moore told the audience as part of his bombshell claims. "All of this was fake, and we now know more about the deep state and its power and its ability to literally change things at the top."

He then turned to Trump.

"President Trump faced this in his first term with the fake Russia collusion hoax and all that, but an interesting aspect of this, as it relates to Richard Nixon, he knew all of this. He knew it, and he stayed quiet about it because he didn't want to erode the confidence of the American people in our system of governance and our institutions," Moore declared.

Moore added that "the truth is now out there," and that people feel "a bit more liberated to talk about Richard Nixon and what an amazing president he was."

Article continues below advertisement

Watergate Timeline

Split image of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford
Source: MEGA

Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon one month after he resigned.

The Watergate scandal began with the June 17, 1972, break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex.

Investigators traced the burglary to Nixon's reelection campaign, and the inquiry widened to a cover-up inside the White House. A June 23, 1972, tape, released on Aug. 5, 1974, captured Nixon discussing a plan to use the CIA to block the FBI's investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment, and Nixon resigned on Aug. 9, 1974, before the full House voted. President Gerald Ford then pardoned him the next month.

Article continues below advertisement

DOJ Hears Presentation From Former Nixon Aide

Picture of Riley Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore's comments come as the DOJ is looking into Watergate.

Former Nixon aide Geoff Shepard, a longtime critic of the prosecution, recently gave a two-hour presentation at department headquarters.

A department spokeswoman said the Office of Professional Responsibility declined Shepard's request to open an investigation in 2022. He was invited to present because of his scholarship, she said, and "that presentation does not constitute an investigation."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of RFK Jr., JD Vance

RFK Jr. Claims White House 'Pressured' Him to Add Oreo Ice Cream to Food Pyramid — as JD Vance Hints He Was Behind Demand

Picture of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rants MAGA 'Will Never Like' Fox News — After Network Allows Key Democrats on as Guests

Richard Nixon's Legacy Has Drawn Renewed Interest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance also believes the deep state took down Nixon.

On June 25, Vice President JD Vance told an audience at the Nixon Library that if Watergate happened now, it would be "like a 12-hour news story."

He also said the "deep state" that "took down Richard Nixon" was "not all that different" from the institutions that "tried to do" the same to Trump in his first term.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.