GOP Rep Claims Richard Nixon Was 'Framed' for 'Fake' Watergate Scandal — As He Compares Historic Incident to Backlash Against Trump

Moore, a West Virginia Republican, spoke at the Richard Nixon Foundation's Grand Strategy Summit in Washington. The remarks came the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials are reviewing whether Watergate prosecutors committed misconduct, a look the department says is not a formal investigation.

Rep. Riley Moore that claimed that Richard Nixon was "framed" and "couped out of office" over a "fake" Watergate scandal, and he compared the former president's resignation to what he called the "fake Russia collusion hoax" against President Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Richard Nixon was absolutely couped out of office and was framed," Moore told the audience as part of his bombshell claims. "All of this was fake, and we now know more about the deep state and its power and its ability to literally change things at the top."

He then turned to Trump.

"President Trump faced this in his first term with the fake Russia collusion hoax and all that, but an interesting aspect of this, as it relates to Richard Nixon, he knew all of this. He knew it, and he stayed quiet about it because he didn't want to erode the confidence of the American people in our system of governance and our institutions," Moore declared.

Moore added that "the truth is now out there," and that people feel "a bit more liberated to talk about Richard Nixon and what an amazing president he was."