Chief Justice John Roberts 'Isolated' by Neighbors and Doesn't Feel 'Comfortable' After Controversial Trump Rulings

The move comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Roberts wrote the 2024 opinion granting former President Donald Trump broad immunity.

Neighbors on a small island off the Maine coast have pulled back from Chief Justice John Roberts , and protests have gathered on the water outside his summer house, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

More than two dozen residents over the summer by a publication , who reported that some people there have turned against Roberts.

Roberts has spent more than 20 summers on Hupper Island, a car-free island near Port Clyde, about 90 miles northeast of Portland, with barely two dozen homes.

Summer protests were in full swing this year outside of Roberts' home.

Twice each summer, demonstrators who call themselves kayak-tivists face the house from the water.

One row sits on kayaks, linking oars, a few hundred yards from the island. Another stands on the Port Clyde dock. The crowd, on land and sea, has never been more than a few dozen.

Signs along local roads have included "Roberts Benched the Constitution."

On a visit this year to nearby Monhegan Island, people who recognized him chanted that he should be ashamed, and residents said his security detail has grown.

Roberts used to spend Sunday afternoons on the dock after church, but on protest days this summer, he stayed away.