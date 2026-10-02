Everything to Know About Mica Miller — as Netflix's 'Death of the Pastor's Wife' Ramps Up Allegations Against Husband John-Paul

Mica first filed for divorce from John-Paul on October 8, 2023, after six years of marriage, according to court documents. The divorce was dismissed on February 13, 2024, just before Valentine's Day

Ten days later, John-Paul filed for legal separation, but it was dismissed without prejudice on March 12, 2024. Mica returned to court on April 15 of the same year in another effort to end the marriage. According to the affidavit, John-Paul was formally served on April 25, 2024, with notice of the upcoming hearing.

On the morning of April 27, 2024, just two days after John-Paul was served with court papers, Mica left the apartment where she had been staying and was due to begin a noon shift at the café where she had recently found work. Instead, at 12:12 p.m., she was seen purchasing a firearm and ammunition at Di-k's Pawn Shop in Myrtle Beach. She left the store at approximately 12:34 p.m. before driving to Lumber River State Park in North Carolina.

At 2:54 p.m., she called 911 and told the dispatcher that she intended to take her own life, asking that her location be traced so her family could find her. Later that day, her body was discovered at the park.

Authorities subsequently investigated the circumstances of her death. Then, on May 7, officials in Robeson County determined Mica had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and ruled her death a suicide.

"Though JP did not kill her, through over a decade of grooming her from a young age, and then the abuse in all sorts of ways … there was an escalation of the abuse, both mentally and psychologically, that led her to those circumstances," executive producer Alana Goldstein told a publication.

In Death of the Pastor's Wife, Mica repeatedly reported stalking and harassment incidents. Because she and John-Paul were still legally married, the behavior reportedly fell outside the state's criminal stalking statute.

"The police weren't able to do a single thing for Mica," her sister Anna said in the documentary series. "Because you're married to someone, that's not harassment in South Carolina. That's why 'Mica's Law' is so important to us as a family."

The bill, named in honor of Mica, is proposed South Carolina legislation that aims to make coercive control a criminal offense and broaden the state's domestic violence laws to cover psychological, emotional, and financial abuse. As of press time, SB 702 has not been enacted into law. The measure stalled during the 2026 legislative session, but co-sponsor state Senator Stephen Goldfinch has indicated he intends to bring the proposal back in the next session.