Home > News > divorce REVEALED: Mica Miller's Sister Shares Alleged Screenshots of Disturbing Texts Sent by John-Paul Miller Before Sibling's Suicide Source: burroughs-funeral-home Mica's sister took to TikTok to share her side of the story after her sibling, 30, was found dead in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 27. By: Samantha Benitz May 15 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Mica Miller's grieving sister Sierra Francis revealed chilling text messages that were allegedly sent by John-Paul Miller nearly two years before the couple's marriage fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis said there is another side to John-Paul that he does not show the world, claiming that when Mica was pursuing a divorce, he got upset "that us, her family, posted about narcissists."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: facebook Francis said there is another side to John-Paul that he does not show the world, claiming that when Mica was pursuing a divorce, he got upset "that us, her family, posted about narcissists."

She noted they never name-dropped, adding, "but when the shoe fits." Mica's sister took to TikTok to share her side of the story after her sibling, 30, was found dead in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 27, just days after serving the pastor with divorce papers. One screengrab of an alleged text sent by John-Paul advised that he was on his way to her sister's home "armed" and "ready" in Nov. 2022 as he barraged her sibling with messages.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok One screengrab of an alleged text sent by John-Paul advised that he was on his way to her sister's home "armed" and "ready" in Nov. 2022 as he barraged her sibling with messages.

Article continues below advertisement

John-Piller informed her that he was on his way with a three-hour drive ahead. "We don't want any drama here. That was the pretense of Mica coming for a visit, that it is just Mica alone," Francis replied. "Mica can fix all this," he wrote in an alleged follow-up text. "THIS doesn't help anything. Threats and intimidation only make matters worse." Francis warned John-Paul that if he came, cops would be waiting while noting that she didn't want to get police involved if it was not necessary. "You can't make a threat about being armed and come to my home in the middle of the night. That's not safe for anyone involved," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

John-Paul's alleged response stated, "Find [sic] by me. Hahaha. Idc." Other texts provided by Francis included a message about the state of the pair's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: robeson sheriffs county Mica seen purchasing a gun at a pawn shop.

Article continues below advertisement

"All of this started because of one bad decision a month ago in Columbia," he wrote. "If I could turn back time I would. We had the greatest marriage in the world up until that one wrong choice." "If I could turn back time I would," John-Paul continued. "We had the greatest marriage in the world up until that one wrong choice. It can continue down that path or we can have an amazing marriage once again. The choice is yours." Francis also provided emails showing threats from John-Paul to get Mica's sister-in-law Victoria fired from her teaching job in February of this year over social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Screenshots unveiled by Francis also included messages to Mica directly, who saved his contact as "Honey Baby" in her phone. One alleged text from John-Paul read, "My blood is on [you], and my kids will know. All you had to do was come home to me. But you don't even care that much about me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok One alleged text from John-Paul read, "My blood is on [you], and my kids will know. All you had to do was come home to me. But you don't even care that much about me."

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of Mica's death, the Robeson County Sheriff asked the public "to please await the full timeline of events before making assumptions and coming to conclusions" amid an ongoing investigation. Her friends and family have since held a rally for "justice" on May 5 outside the Solid Rock Church. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free. John-Paul hosted a memorial service at the church that same day, at the same time her family held a memorial service for Mica elsewhere. "Following the untimely death of Mica Miller, unfounded rumors and false accusations began circulating on social media and in various media outlets, suggesting Pastor Miller's involvement in her demise," John-Paul's attorney, Russell Long, said in a news release. "Our client refutes any report that suggests he ever abused his wife."

Powered by RedCircle