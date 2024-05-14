Boat Found in Connection With Hit-and-Run, Owner 'Cooperating' as Florida Teen Is Laid to Rest
A boat matching the description of a vessel responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a teenager waterskiing in the Miami area over the weekend is now in custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The boat's owner is cooperating with the investigation, according to an update from a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
It's unclear if that person was the individual behind the wheel when the boat struck 15-year-old Ella Adler at Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne before quickly fleeing the scene of the tragedy.
Eyewitnesses described the vessel as a center console boat with a light blue hull, possibly blue or dark blue bottom paint and multiple white outboard engines, authorities said.
Officer George Reynaud told ABC News that Adler had fallen in the water while being towed about a mile from shore and was waiting to be recovered by her boat when she was hit.
After the incident, FWC "worked around the clock" to find the vessel, Chairman Rodney Barreto said Tuesday, revealing they were determined to seek justice for Adler.
Authorities were offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect involved. FWC and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are offering $5k, while Adler's family is offering a $10k reward. RadarOnline.com has reached out to FWC for comment.
Adler was a student at Ransom Everglades School and a ballerina with a passion for dance.
"As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family," Barreto said. "Ella’s death is devastating for her family, friends and the community at large. The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers and the case is solved.”
Adler's service was held on May 13 at 10:30 AM at Temple Beth Sholom.
Photos from the memorial showed loved ones, friends and family mourning as Adler's casket was carried by members of the temple.
"Mommy and I have said for years that you truly got the best parts of both of us," her father, Matthew, wrote in a letter read aloud by one of her aunts. "You were taken from us way too soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved. But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever."