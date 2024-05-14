Boat Found in Connection With Hit-and-Run, Owner 'Cooperating' as Florida Teen Is Laid to Rest

It's unclear if that person was the individual behind the wheel when the boat struck 15-year-old Ella Adler at Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne before quickly fleeing the scene of the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses described the vessel as a center console boat with a light blue hull, possibly blue or dark blue bottom paint and multiple white outboard engines, authorities said.

Officer George Reynaud told ABC News that Adler had fallen in the water while being towed about a mile from shore and was waiting to be recovered by her boat when she was hit.