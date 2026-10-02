Alix Earle's Dad Reveals He Paid for Half of Her Chest Implants as a Christmas Gift — and Called It an 'Investment'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
On influencer Alix Earle's new Netflix show, Earle Meets World, the 25-year-old's dad admitted he paid for half her breast augmentation as a holiday gift in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dad Calls Surgery an 'Investment'
"For Christmas – which I'm sure sounds a little weird – but in a box, I put two oranges. I think I wrote on one, 'You pay for this b-ob, I'll pay for this b-ob,'" Thomas 'TJ' Earle explained, adding, "And I paid for a b-ob."
Calling it an "investment" in his daughter's future, the 53-year-old admitted that his sense of humor sometimes gets him into trouble.
Popularity 'Blew Up'
But Alix's sister Ashtin, 23, pointed out that the so-called investment paid dividends, claiming that the TikTok star's popularity "blew up" after she had her b-easts done.
Indeed, Alix – who rose to fame posting "Get Ready With Me" clips – even devoted an episode of her podcast to her 275 cc saline implants, calling them "a great decision."
Meanwhile, Alix's new ad for her Reale Actives skincare brand has led fans to suspect she's throwing subtle shade at Robert Irwin.
At one point in the ad, a crocodile statue holding a disco ball, which bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, sits nearby in the grass.
After the release, speculation the prop is a nod to her Dancing With the Stars loss to the Australian conservationist quickly began, as one person said, "That d--- mirrorball."