Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Alix Earle's Dad Reveals He Paid for Half of Her Chest Implants as a Christmas Gift — and Called It an 'Investment'

Photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle's dad funded half of her implants as Christmas 'investment.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

On influencer Alix Earle's new Netflix show, Earle Meets World, the 25-year-old's dad admitted he paid for half her breast augmentation as a holiday gift in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dad Calls Surgery an 'Investment'

Photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Earle's father funded half her holiday augmentation.

"For Christmas – which I'm sure sounds a little weird – but in a box, I put two oranges. I think I wrote on one, 'You pay for this b-ob, I'll pay for this b-ob,'" Thomas 'TJ' Earle explained, adding, "And I paid for a b-ob."

Calling it an "investment" in his daughter's future, the 53-year-old admitted that his sense of humor sometimes gets him into trouble.

Popularity 'Blew Up'

Photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Sister Ashtin claimed online popularity skyrocketed following the operation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sylvester Stallone

'Destitute' Sylvester Stallone Earned $34 a Week and Showered in His Clothes Before Hitting It Big With 'Rocky': 'I Kept Going'

Christa Pike is reportedly still alive days after her execution attempt.

Christa Pike Breathing With a 'Ventilator' and 'Remains Unconscious' After Failed Execution Attempt

But Alix's sister Ashtin, 23, pointed out that the so-called investment paid dividends, claiming that the TikTok star's popularity "blew up" after she had her b-easts done.

Indeed, Alix – who rose to fame posting "Get Ready With Me" clips – even devoted an episode of her podcast to her 275 cc saline implants, calling them "a great decision."

Meanwhile, Alix's new ad for her Reale Actives skincare brand has led fans to suspect she's throwing subtle shade at Robert Irwin.

At one point in the ad, a crocodile statue holding a disco ball, which bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, sits nearby in the grass.

After the release, speculation the prop is a nod to her Dancing With the Stars loss to the Australian conservationist quickly began, as one person said, "That d--- mirrorball."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.