Alix Earle's Dad Reveals He Paid for Half of Her Chest Implants as a Christmas Gift — and Called It an 'Investment'

But Alix's sister Ashtin, 23, pointed out that the so-called investment paid dividends, claiming that the TikTok star's popularity "blew up" after she had her b-easts done.

Indeed, Alix – who rose to fame posting "Get Ready With Me" clips – even devoted an episode of her podcast to her 275 cc saline implants, calling them "a great decision."

Meanwhile, Alix's new ad for her Reale Actives skincare brand has led fans to suspect she's throwing subtle shade at Robert Irwin.

At one point in the ad, a crocodile statue holding a disco ball, which bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, sits nearby in the grass.

After the release, speculation the prop is a nod to her Dancing With the Stars loss to the Australian conservationist quickly began, as one person said, "That d--- mirrorball."