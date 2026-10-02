'Destitute' Sylvester Stallone Earned $34 a Week and Showered in His Clothes Before Hitting It Big With 'Rocky': 'I Kept Going'

"I think it comes from naïveté and the folly of youth, that you still have this sense of, 'I can do it, I can break the mold,'" he said in a recent interview. "I hadn't been beaten enough by life yet to say it's over because, as an actor, if you haven't made it by 30, I'd say 99 percent you're never going to make it. I wasn't aware of that, so I kept going."

"In New York, when I was really down and out, I didn't focus on, 'God, you're going to be destitute,'" Stallone continued. "There was this certain optimism that if you put every effort forward, if you denied yourself every moment of pleasure of going to the movies, dating a girl — if you abandoned all that and dedicate yourself, I believe that you'll know 100% whether you actually have a chance to be this character you always wished you could be."