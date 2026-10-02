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Home > True Crime > crime

Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Breathing With a 'Ventilator' and 'Remains Unconscious' After Failed Execution Attempt

Christa Pike is reportedly still alive days after her execution attempt.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA

Christa Pike is reportedly still alive days after her execution attempt.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Death row inmate Christa Pike is reportedly not able to breathe on her own after she survived two lethal injections in a botched execution attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to her legal team, the convicted murderer was "intubated" and "on a ventilator" as of Thursday night, October 1.

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Christa Pike Is Still Alive 2 Days After Scheduled Execution

Christa Pike is not breathing on her own, according to her lawyers.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Christa Pike is not breathing on her own, according to her lawyers.

Her lawyers confirmed to TMZ that medical professionals are still "working furiously to save her life and clear the pentobarbital from her system."

However, Pike "remains unconscious."

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Christa Pike's Lawyers Argued Health Issues Could Botch Execution

Christa Pike made several requests prior to her scheduled execution date.
Source: TDOC

Christa Pike made several requests prior to her scheduled execution date.

Prior to her scheduled execution, her legal team attempted to postpone or alter her sentence due to health issues. They claimed that she had a rare blood disorder that could make placing the IV difficult. If done incorrectly, her team alleged it could lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.

As Radar previously reported, the 50-year-old allegedly did not lose consciousness during the execution attempt, according to witnesses. She also complained of a strong burning sensation in her arm and asked the doctor if that was normal.

However, the Tennessee Department of Corrections claimed that they'd "followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office" in an official statement.

"The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility."

Tennessee Governor Pauses Executions for 2026

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Governor Bill Lee said there will be a 'comprehensive' investigation into the botched execution.
Source: FOX NEWS

Governor Bill Lee said there will be a 'comprehensive' investigation into the botched execution.

Following the failed death sentence, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced all executions in the state would be paused for the remainder of 2026.

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," he said at the time.

"I have ordered a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred. Therefore, the remaining scheduled execution will not be carried out this year."

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