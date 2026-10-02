Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Breathing With a 'Ventilator' and 'Remains Unconscious' After Failed Execution Attempt

Prior to her scheduled execution, her legal team attempted to postpone or alter her sentence due to health issues. They claimed that she had a rare blood disorder that could make placing the IV difficult. If done incorrectly, her team alleged it could lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.

As Radar previously reported, the 50-year-old allegedly did not lose consciousness during the execution attempt, according to witnesses. She also complained of a strong burning sensation in her arm and asked the doctor if that was normal.

However, the Tennessee Department of Corrections claimed that they'd "followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office" in an official statement.

"The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility."