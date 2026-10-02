EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Sickened' by Dad King Charles' 'Evil Insult' About Late Mom Diana — After Charles Spencer's Bombshell Claims About Monarch

Spencer made another sensational claim about Charles, saying the future monarch told him the royal family would "forget her soon enough" after the world's collective sadness from Diana's funeral died down.

In one passage, the 9th Earl Spencer wrote that the two men got into a furious row over whether or not then 15-year-old William and a nearly 13-year-old Harry should walk behind their mother's funeral procession on the way to the service at Westminster Abbey.

Spencer wrote that Charles briefly paused after he "went nuts" during the call.

"I assumed the pause signaled an effort to bring himself under control, but then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death," he continued.

Spencer alleged Charles "hissed" at him, then scoffed, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!"