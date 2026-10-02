'Disgraceful' Trump Ripped by Critics for Proudly Displaying Photos With Putin and Xi in the White House — 'Just Gross'

The first photograph, posted by reporter Jacqueline Alemany, shows Putin and Trump standing alongside each other on the tarmac. The second has Trump and Jinping together in front of their respective countries' flags while shaking hands.

Both photos are displayed prominently in the White House, showcased in golden frames, which one commenter called "just gross."

However, the public was quick to recognize the harsh tension the United States holds with these countries based on past history.

"They are not our allies. This administration cannot be gone fast enough," wrote one person on X.