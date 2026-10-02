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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Disgraceful' Trump Ripped by Critics for Proudly Displaying Photos With Putin and Xi in the White House — 'Just Gross'

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo from inside the White House
Source: MEGA; X/@JAXALEMANY

Donald Trump received backlash for displaying photos with world leaders.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's proud connection to controversial world leaders has sparked outrage from critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photos of Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed in the White House.

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Trump Proudly Displays Photos with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

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A photo of the Palm Room in the White House
Source: @JAXALEMANY/x

Trump stands alongside Putin and Jinping in photos at the White House.

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The first photograph, posted by reporter Jacqueline Alemany, shows Putin and Trump standing alongside each other on the tarmac. The second has Trump and Jinping together in front of their respective countries' flags while shaking hands.

Both photos are displayed prominently in the White House, showcased in golden frames, which one commenter called "just gross."

However, the public was quick to recognize the harsh tension the United States holds with these countries based on past history.

"They are not our allies. This administration cannot be gone fast enough," wrote one person on X.

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President Flamed for Sympathetic Communism Stance

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was accused of idolizing communist peers.

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Trump's closeness with Putin has long since been a point of criticism. The U.S.–Russia relations are notably fickle. "Trump's idol. His constant need for Putin's adoration is pathetic," one user raged.

About Xi, they continued, "His fawning over Xi is pathetic. His desire is to be able to run the country as they do. He's trying to control the news, SCOTUS, and Congress while losing the trust of our traditional allies. He's not a leader."

"Trump loves communists. He wants the USA to be communist," one commentator scolded.

The president touted his policy as capitalist in nature, but his economic policies stirred hot water after imposing tariffs on foreign countries, notably allies like Canada.

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Trump's Shows Off Joe Biden's White House Snap

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Source: MEGA

Trump dissed Joe Biden with his recent Presidential Walk of Fame.

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Critics were also concerned with his celebration of foreign leaders while he continues to demonize Democratic politicians at home, including former President Joe Biden.

"There is no other way than this to say Trump hates communism, right? What a joke!!" one social media user said. "Enough with MAGA people’s scare tactics like 'If the Dems are in power, we will all be socialist and communists.' And many ignorant and low-IQ people believe these silly propaganda tactics."

While continuing to blame Democrats for economic shortcomings and claiming they are pushing communist policy, Trump also wiped Biden from the White House.

He added the Presidential Walk of Fame to the exterior of the White House, which features photos of former presidents. Rather than showing a photo of Biden, Trump framed a picture of an auto-pen, digging back up a prior controversy.

A critic said, "He yells about communism constantly (as is appropriate) but kisses the a-- of two of the biggest communists in the world. Please explain how you square that circle."

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Trump's Decor Slammed

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Oval Office was dipped in gold.

Others were also embarrassed beyond just the political implications. Trump was criticized for his White House decor, given the gluttonous display of gold trim throughout the Oval Office.

"The Palm Room, though. Trump's really out here decorating the white house like a fan account tribute page," one said on X.

Trump's choices of decor have been referred to as "tacky gold smears" by haters online. The Oval Office was labeled with a bold, gold sign.

Another asked, "Why is there garden lattice painted on the interior walls?"

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