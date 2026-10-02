A bombshell new report in The Wall Street Journal claims the DOJ, now run by President Trump's former personal attorney, Todd Blanche, is looking into allegations that the special prosecutors who investigated the famed Watergate break-in committed "misconduct."

According to the news outlet, justice officials invited Geoff Shepard – an 81-year-old former Nixon aide turned Watergate historian and revisionist – to the DOJ to present his theory of what really happened 50 years earlier.

But, much like Trump today, Nixon faced a myriad of scandals and allegations before Watergate was even a drip in the nation's consciousness.

"The tragic, inexorable, indisputable fact remains that Richard Nixon presided over the most corrupt administration in the history of the Republic," one political insider said. "Corrupted by cash, rivers of it, gathered illegally or by muscle and intimidation, laundered abroad, stashed in boxes and safes, never accounted for and distributed to burglars and for the most nefarious of enterprises."