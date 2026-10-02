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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Pulling 'Double Duty' as Hollywood Breadwinner and 'Hands-On Mom' of Two

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Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence has no time to relax between her career and children.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence is keeping busy these days, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the married mom of two is gearing up to star in and produce a buzzy romantic comedy, One Month Mark, shortly after wrapping a new Martin Scorsese drama, What Happens at Night.

Earlier this year, the Oscar winner, 35, revealed that filming and promoting movies on top of being a mom to her four- and one-year-old sons was "hectic."

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Jennifer Lawrence Balances Hollywood and Motherhood

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Lawrence has balanced demanding film projects with motherhood.

But her husband of seven years, Cooke Maroney, has been a crucial "anchor" for their family, she said, calling the gallery director, 42, "so organized."

The couple wed on October 19, 2019, at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Still, said an insider, Lawrence is determined to be present as a mom.

"She brings her whole family with her on movie shoots and is pulling double duty as both a breadwinner and a hands-on mom. It’s a pretty grand juggling act," they claimed.

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Previously, during an episode of iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, Lawrence claimed "A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t wanna f--- them, and then the punishment starts."

The Hunger Games actress did not reveal who she encountered this dynamic with, but she stressed that it was not the case with her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson.

"I felt really safe with him," the movie star said. "He's like not pervy and very in love with Suki (Waterhouse), and so we were mostly like talking about our kids and our relationships, so there wasn't any weird, 'Does she think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I probably would have had an intimacy coordinator ... but he was not like that."

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