Jennifer Lawrence Pulling 'Double Duty' as Hollywood Breadwinner and 'Hands-On Mom' of Two

Previously, during an episode of iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, Lawrence claimed "A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t wanna f--- them, and then the punishment starts."

The Hunger Games actress did not reveal who she encountered this dynamic with, but she stressed that it was not the case with her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson.

"I felt really safe with him," the movie star said. "He's like not pervy and very in love with Suki (Waterhouse), and so we were mostly like talking about our kids and our relationships, so there wasn't any weird, 'Does she think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I probably would have had an intimacy coordinator ... but he was not like that."