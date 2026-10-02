JD Vance Drops F-Bomb in Strict Warning to Creator of Trump's New AI Website Before Apologizing to Audience

"When Joe and I first started talking about [the new website], the one thing I said is, 'Don't let it be a clusterf--k like Healthcare.gov,'" Vance shared at one point.

Realizing his mistake, the Vice President clarified he meant to reference Healthcare.gov.

"America.gov has gotta be the good version of that, and I think you guys have done an amazing job, so give it up to Joe and his team," he said.

Vance also apologized for using explicit language and stated he hoped there weren't children there.