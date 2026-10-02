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Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Drops F-Bomb in Strict Warning to Creator of Trump's New AI Website Before Apologizing to Audience

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance issued a warning to the creators of 'America.gov.'

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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JD Vance dropped an F-bomb while warning the creators of President Trump's new website, America.gov, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a speech at an event celebrating the site's launch, Vance thanked Joe Gebbia, who oversees the White House's National Design Studio.

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Slip of the Tongue

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Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance referred to 'America.gov' as 'Healthcare.gov.'

"When Joe and I first started talking about [the new website], the one thing I said is, 'Don't let it be a clusterf--k like Healthcare.gov,'" Vance shared at one point.

Realizing his mistake, the Vice President clarified he meant to reference Healthcare.gov.

"America.gov has gotta be the good version of that, and I think you guys have done an amazing job, so give it up to Joe and his team," he said.

Vance also apologized for using explicit language and stated he hoped there weren't children there.

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About America.gov

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

'Don't let it be a clusterf--k like Healthcare.gov,' the vice president warned.

America.gov is a new website launched by the Trump administration on September 29.

The AI-powered platform features a chatbot that answers questions about "U.S. government services and information." The platform states it retrieves information from 29,000 websites – all of which are "exclusively" government, state, and city-run.

Currently, it is ad-free and doesn't require an account.

The site is managed by the General Services Administration, which handles federal real estate, procurement, and administrative operations.

"Instead of navigating the maze of websites, you ask questions in your own words, and you get official answers back instantly,” America.gov's site reads.

In 2027, the site will allegedly be able to enroll users in Medicare, renew passports, and more.

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America.gov V. Trump

The Trump administration is considering taking a new look at the scandal.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration is considering taking a new look at the scandal.

Some individuals who used America.gov found that it gives answers contrary to Trump's claims. For instance, when you ask the chat who won the 2020 election, it responds that Joe Biden did.

Over the past few years, Trump has claimed several times that the 2020 election was rigged and that he was the real winner.

Additionally, the President has said Americans experienced the worst inflation under Biden.

But per one publication, when you ask the site if this is true, it responds: "No. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index data do not show that January 20, 2021–January 20, 2025 was the worst inflation ever in US history."

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Healthcare.gov Launch Nightmare

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Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance's quip was referring to the time 'Healthcare.gov crashed; however, it is still running today.

Meanwhile, when Healthcare.gov was first rolled out in 2013, it crashed within hours due to high demand. Additionally, there appeared to be issues with the site’s design itself.

Eventually, the problems were resolved, and the site is fully functional today.

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