Jimmy Kimmel Trashes President for Appearing to Doze Off in Oval Office — 'Only Donald Trump Could Fall Asleep in a Press Conference With the Secretary Of Energy'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has taken a fresh swipe at Donald Trump by mocking the president for appearing to fall asleep during an Oval Office press conference.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 58, made the comments during Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The President's 'Zonked Out'
Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open shortly after announcing a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
As Lutnick, Wright and others began to shower the president with praise, Trump appeared to close his eyes.
Kimmel showed the clip which saw Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska) say: "President Trump, by far, and I’ve said this before, has been the greatest president in the history of our state. "The United States offers our allies and our friends abroad something that they can’t find anywhere else."
Kimmel then pounced at the end of the footage, joking: "That’s right. Something they can't find anywhere else — a president who's completely zonked out in a room full of people kissing his a--."
The late-night host added, "Only Donald Trump would fall asleep during a press conference with the Secretary of Energy."
White House Suggested Donald Trump Was 'Blinking'
Trump has been accused numerous times of falling asleep during public events. The White House has denied these claims, saying that he is just “blinking.”
Last month, the president appeared to struggle to stay awake during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon while names of the victims were read aloud.
He was also widely mocked for appearing to fall asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral in July, as well as during game three of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden a month earlier.
Speaking in May, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed the president was suffering from "severe daytime somnolence."
'Chronic Insomnia Is a Severe Illness'
"He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness," he noted. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia."
At the time, a White House spokesperson responded by saying: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."
Trump himself has insisted that he is in great health.
Following his "six-month physical" in May he proclaimed on Truth Social that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" during the checkup.
The medical exam was Trump’s third publicly disclosed checkup with his U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, since October 2025 — and his fourth since returning to the White House last January.