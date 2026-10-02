Jimmy Kimmel Trashes President for Appearing to Doze Off in Oval Office — 'Only Donald Trump Could Fall Asleep in a Press Conference With the Secretary Of Energy'

Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open shortly after announcing a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

As Lutnick, Wright and others began to shower the president with praise, Trump appeared to close his eyes.

Kimmel showed the clip which saw Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska) say: "President Trump, by far, and I’ve said this before, has been the greatest president in the history of our state. "The United States offers our allies and our friends abroad something that they can’t find anywhere else."

Kimmel then pounced at the end of the footage, joking: "That’s right. Something they can't find anywhere else — a president who's completely zonked out in a room full of people kissing his a--."

The late-night host added, "Only Donald Trump would fall asleep during a press conference with the Secretary of Energy."