Gisele Bündchen Reveals She's Turning Down Work to Focus on Motherhood After Welcoming Third Child: 'I Don’t Have Anything to Prove'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
The world’s highest-paid model from 2002 to 2016, Gisele Bündchen, has drastically shifted her priorities since welcoming her third child in 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Having a baby at this moment in my life is such a gift because I'm in a different place," the 46-year-old said in an interview. She shares one child with her husband Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian beauty has two older children and a stepson with ex-husband Tom Brady.
'I Feel Like I Get To Choose How I Want To Live My Life'
"I don't have anything to prove. I don't feel like I really, quite frankly, care," she added.
Becoming a mom again later in life was freeing for the Victoria's Secret Angel, she said, explaining that she is "not defined by other people's opinions."
Instead, she added, "I feel like I get to choose how I want to live my life."
Gisele Bündchen Redefines Success
For her, that means turning down work – something she said she would never have done in her twenties.
Success now, she added, "is being able to spend time with your kids... to have great relationships and actually enjoy every day."
Meanwhile, according to author Lars Anderson, Bündchen informed Brady that she'd finally had enough and broke things off with just three simple words.
"One day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, 'We're not compatible,'" a source close to the athlete shared with Anderson. "And just like that, she was done."
Anderson writes about the split in his book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness.