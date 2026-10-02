Gisele Bündchen Reveals She's Turning Down Work to Focus on Motherhood After Welcoming Third Child: 'I Don’t Have Anything to Prove'

For her, that means turning down work – something she said she would never have done in her twenties.

Success now, she added, "is being able to spend time with your kids... to have great relationships and actually enjoy every day."

Meanwhile, according to author Lars Anderson, Bündchen informed Brady that she'd finally had enough and broke things off with just three simple words.

"One day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, 'We're not compatible,'" a source close to the athlete shared with Anderson. "And just like that, she was done."

Anderson writes about the split in his book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness.