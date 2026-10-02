Wynonna Judd Hits Back at Pal Rosie O'Donnell's Claims That She's a 'Supporter of Trump': 'She Doesn't Know Anything'

“I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump. And somehow we never bring it up,” O’Donnell said at the time.

“I kind of give her a grace in a way. She’s had so much in her life, with her mom taking her own life, and just the complicated nature of her upbringing," she continued. "And I really love her and I care about her and for some reason I’m able to put that aside when we interact.”