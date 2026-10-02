Wynonna Judd Hits Back at Pal Rosie O'Donnell's Claims That She's a 'Supporter of Trump': 'She Doesn't Know Anything'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Wynonna Judd set the record straight about her political beliefs after her friend Rosie O'Donnell publicly called her a Donald Trump supporter, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During an appearance on The Tangle podcast in August, O'Donnell described Judd as the only Trump supporter she hadn't cut out of her life.
Rosie O'Donnell Claimed Wynonna Judd Was a Trump Supporter
“I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump. And somehow we never bring it up,” O’Donnell said at the time.
“I kind of give her a grace in a way. She’s had so much in her life, with her mom taking her own life, and just the complicated nature of her upbringing," she continued. "And I really love her and I care about her and for some reason I’m able to put that aside when we interact.”
Wynonna Judd Reveals She's an Independent
According to Judd, however, she had no idea what O'Donnell was talking about at the time.
“I’m in shock, just so you know,” she said. “I’ve never spoken to her about politics in my life. She doesn’t know anything about my stuff. I’m an Independent.”
Wynonna Judd Hits Back at Rosie O'Donnell's 'Assumption'
“I don’t know where it came (from). It’s complete assumption,” she added. “I heard it, and I went, ‘What the…?’ I don’t ever remember talking to her about this, so she’s just assuming.’"
"I just don’t want drama," the country star concluded. "So, if there’s going to be drama (about it), I’m like, ‘Oh for cr-p’s sake, there’s so much going on right now in the world. Can we just love each other?’”
Rosie O'Donnell Apologizes for Wynonna Judd Remark
O'Donnell ultimately addressed the mix-up in a statement, explaining why she believed Judd was a Trump supporter in the first place.
Apparently, it all came down to her 2023 performance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
"I just thought as she has performed at Mar-a-Lago that she was (a Trump supporter)," O'Donnell stated. "I apologize if I was wrong."