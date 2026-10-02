EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Fires Back at Ex Olivier Martinez's Explosive Abuse Claims — Calls Court Filing 'Entirely Meritless and Deliberately Misleading'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Halle Berry is firing back at ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he leveled explosive allegations against the actress in their bitter custody battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The actress' attorney, Marina Beck, provided Radar with a statement rejecting Martinez's allegations and accusing him of presenting a misleading account to the court.
Halle Berry Fires Back
"To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement," Beck told Radar.
Beck claimed there is "voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings," showing Martinez has repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with therapeutic and educational interventions involving the former couple's 12-year-old son.
She further claimed Martinez had already been "legally sanctioned" over alleged misconduct.
Beck continued: "In a way, today's filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior."
She added that Berry is "deeply saddened" by the latest developments but "will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."
'Voluminous Evidence'
The allegations against Martinez are assertions made by Berry's attorney in response to his filing.
As Radar previously reported, Martinez filed court papers seeking a domestic violence restraining order and sweeping changes to the former couple's custody arrangement.
In his declaration, Martinez alleged their son called him on September 26 asking to be picked up from Berry's home following an alleged confrontation.
Martinez claimed the boy told him Berry had grabbed him around the neck during an altercation. He further alleged Berry had previously put their son in MMA-style chokeholds until he would "tap out."
Explosive Allegations Disputed
The allegations have not been established as findings by the court, and Berry's attorney is now strongly disputing Martinez's characterization of events. Martinez also submitted screenshots of private text messages as exhibits to his filing.
As Radar revealed, one message attributed to Berry read: "No I'm not ok with it. He wants to fight his mother?? What kind of kid are we raising."
Another message attributed to Berry the following morning stated: "I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well."
Martinez cited the exchange in support of his account of the incident, while Berry's attorney now maintains his broader filing is misleading.
Custody Battle Escalates
Martinez asked the court for major changes to their existing custody arrangement, including sole legal and physical custody and, at least temporarily, no visitation between Berry and their son.
He also requested that Berry undergo drug testing and a psychological evaluation, according to his filing. Those requests themselves do not establish that the court granted the measures or made findings supporting Martinez's allegations.
Meanwhile, the court has separately ordered Berry and Martinez to participate in confidential mediation over custody and visitation.
With Berry's team now publicly rejecting Martinez's allegations, the former couple's long-running custody dispute has entered a new and increasingly contentious chapter.