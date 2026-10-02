EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Fires Back at Ex Olivier Martinez's Explosive Abuse Claims — Calls Court Filing 'Entirely Meritless and Deliberately Misleading'

"To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement," Beck told Radar.

Beck claimed there is "voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings," showing Martinez has repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with therapeutic and educational interventions involving the former couple's 12-year-old son.

She further claimed Martinez had already been "legally sanctioned" over alleged misconduct.

Beck continued: "In a way, today's filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior."

She added that Berry is "deeply saddened" by the latest developments but "will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."