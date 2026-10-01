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EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's Private Texts With Ex Olivier Martinez Revealed in Explosive Custody War — 'This Is Wrong!'

Photo of Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez are locked in an explosive custody battle over their 12-year-old son.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry's private text messages with ex-husband Olivier Martinez have been exposed in their explosive custody battle, revealing the heated exchange that allegedly unfolded as their 12-year-old son begged his father to pick him up, RadarOnline.com can report.

Martinez submitted screenshots of the messages as exhibits in his bombshell request for a domestic violence restraining order against the Oscar-winning actress.

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Private Messages Exposed

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Photo of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

Berry's private texts with Martinez were submitted as exhibits in his explosive court filing.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, Martinez alleges the messages were exchanged around the September 26 incident at the center of his filing.

The allegations against Berry have not been proven in court. One screenshot submitted as an exhibit appears to show Martinez telling Berry their son, Maceo, had asked him to pick him up.

A response attributed to Berry reads: "No I'm not ok with it. He wants to fight his mother?? What kind of kid are we raising."

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'This Is Wrong!'

Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry allegedly told Martinez their son's behavior was 'wrong' as the exes clashed over the 12-year-old.

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The message continued: "As a father ask him what kind of kid is he. I'm his mother?"

Martinez responded that he did not know what was happening at Berry's home but claimed the pair had been "fighting too much."

Berry's response, according to the screenshot, was emphatic: "This is wrong Olivier I'm his mother and this is wrong!"

She went on to accuse Maceo of being disrespectful and claimed she felt she had "no say on anything," according to the exhibit.

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'Please Come'

Olivier Martinez and Maceo
Source: MEGA

Martinez submitted messages allegedly showing their son pleading for him to come pick him up.

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Another exhibit contains messages purportedly exchanged between Martinez and Maceo that night.

"Are u almost here," one message reads.

Martinez responded: "on my way."

The child then allegedly pleaded: "Are u here please come."

Martinez replied: "8 minutes," followed by an "Okay" from the child.

The filing also contains a screenshot of a call history Martinez submitted to support his account, showing several incoming and outgoing calls associated with Maceo on September 26. The exhibits themselves document the communications but do not independently establish Martinez's allegations about what occurred before them.

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The Morning After Alleged Exchange

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Photo of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

Berry allegedly told Martinez the next morning she felt 'terrible about what happened last night.'

Perhaps most striking is a message attributed to Berry the following morning. "Olivier, I've reached out to Maceo and asked to speak with him," the message begins. Berry allegedly acknowledged their son makes his "own decisions" but asked Martinez to encourage him to speak with her.

She added: "I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well." Martinez cited the message in his declaration as corroboration of his version of events.

Martinez's filing alleges Berry physically confronted Maceo while the boy was playing a virtual-reality game on September 26.

He has accused Berry of grabbing the child around the neck during the altercation and has also alleged previous incidents involving MMA-style chokeholds. Berry's alleged conduct described by Martinez remains disputed allegations rather than findings by the court.

The former couple currently shares custody, but Martinez is seeking sweeping changes, including no visits between Berry and Maceo for the time being.

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