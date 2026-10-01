EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's Private Texts With Ex Olivier Martinez Revealed in Explosive Custody War — 'This Is Wrong!'

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Martinez alleges the messages were exchanged around the September 26 incident at the center of his filing.

The allegations against Berry have not been proven in court. One screenshot submitted as an exhibit appears to show Martinez telling Berry their son, Maceo, had asked him to pick him up.

A response attributed to Berry reads: "No I'm not ok with it. He wants to fight his mother?? What kind of kid are we raising."