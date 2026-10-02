Fundraiser for Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Raises Nearly $400 — as It Aims to Support Her 'Personal and Household Needs'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Friends and supporters of a Florida mom arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts with the family dog have come to her aid, RadarOnline.com can report, and have launched a fundraiser to support her.
Malia Nummerdor has been given the benefit of the doubt by her pals, after she claimed her estranged husband "threatened her" with a tape of the incident for years before uploading it to social media.
Friends Still Support Malia Nummerdor
Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head last month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.
Authorities soon arrested Malia and charged her with "s-xual activity" with the dog. But friends of hers insist there must be more to the story and have launched the fundraiser to offer their support to her and her two kids.
"Their lives have been turned upside down following a painful and difficult situation involving Malia's estranged husband and serious allegations against her that she maintains are untrue," the GiveSendGo campaign states. "While the legal process takes its course, the immediate reality is that Malia and her boys have all been deeply affected. They have been displaced from their home, their normal routines have been disrupted, and Malia is trying to navigate an incredibly uncertain time while the everyday expenses of life continue."
The campaign organizer explains that Malia is an only child who has already lost both of her parents, "so she does not have that immediate family support to lean on during a time like this."
The pitch continues, "Instead, she is surrounded by close friends, most of whom she has known for decades, who care deeply about her and are doing everything they can to support her and her family through this situation."
Malia Nummerdor's Campaign has Raised Hundreds So Far
Organizers stress the fundraiser is not for Malia's legal defense, but instead for her to help support her two young sons, "who deserve privacy, stability, and as much normalcy as possible while the adults involved work through what comes next."
Funds raised through this fundraiser will be used "solely for Malia’s personal and household needs unrelated to her legal defense, including housing expenses, utilities, transportation, lost income, food, and other basic living expenses while she works to regain some stability."
Malia's supporters "are not asking anyone to decide the facts of the case. Those questions belong in the legal process. It is simply about helping Malia get through an extraordinarily difficult period and easing some of the everyday financial pressure while her life has been disrupted."
As of Friday, October 2, the fundraiser had raised nearly $400, with a set goal established.
Erik Nummerdor Could Soon Be the One in Trouble
Of course, there is also another way for Malia to raise money for herself – a civil lawsuit against Erik. As Radar reported, Erik could face charges of his own, especially if he indeed was holding onto the tape to hold over her head, as the 38-year-old claims.
Florida law "prohibits knowingly filming, distributing, or possessing qualifying pornographic material depicting prohibited sexual activity involving an animal," Spencer Kuvin, chief legal officer and board-certified civil trial attorney at GOLDLAW in Florida, tells Radar.
"Any one of those acts can support a third-degree felony charge," he said.
Malia could even possibly pursue extortion charges against her ex, especially if "the threats were intended to obtain money, an advantage, or compel her to do something or refrain from doing something against her will," Kuvin continued.
Malia Nummerdor's Best Bet for a Civil Lawsuit
In Florida, making malicious threats to injure someone's reputation, expose a secret, bring disgrace, or accuse someone of a crime are all illegal.
Erik insisted that everyone in the home knew he had put up the cameras in hopes of catching a coin thief. However, Kuvin said that doesn't matter in court.
"Knowing about a bedroom camera does not automatically establish consent to public dissemination," the attorney revealed, adding that her "most direct statutory claim would likely be sexual cyberharassment."
That could lead to penalties of $10,000 or more. However, it's unknown if Malia plans to file any complaints against her ex.