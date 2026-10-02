Fundraiser for Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Raises Nearly $400 — as It Aims to Support Her 'Personal and Household Needs'

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head last month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

Authorities soon arrested Malia and charged her with "s-xual activity" with the dog. But friends of hers insist there must be more to the story and have launched the fundraiser to offer their support to her and her two kids.

"Their lives have been turned upside down following a painful and difficult situation involving Malia's estranged husband and serious allegations against her that she maintains are untrue," the GiveSendGo campaign states. "While the legal process takes its course, the immediate reality is that Malia and her boys have all been deeply affected. They have been displaced from their home, their normal routines have been disrupted, and Malia is trying to navigate an incredibly uncertain time while the everyday expenses of life continue."

The campaign organizer explains that Malia is an only child who has already lost both of her parents, "so she does not have that immediate family support to lean on during a time like this."

The pitch continues, "Instead, she is surrounded by close friends, most of whom she has known for decades, who care deeply about her and are doing everything they can to support her and her family through this situation."