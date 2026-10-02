JD Vance Accuses Protester of Being a 'Democrat Plant' Who Wants to 'Raise Taxes' and 'Release Illegal Aliens' at Florida Rally

While praising Moody and encouraging support for her Senate race in the midterms, Vance called one male protester a "clown" as the crowd erupted into a "USA!" chant.

The Vice President accused the man of being a "Democrat plant," claiming he was not a representative Florida voter and alleging he wanted to raise taxes and release illegal immigrants onto Florida streets.

"Well, we kicked him out just like we're gonna kick out the rest of the Democrats who want to do the exact same thing," Vance said.

After the man was removed, a female protester interrupted Vance while he discussed Donalds, who is running for governor.

The 42-year-old claimed the woman wanted "left-wing bureaucrats in control of your schools." Donalds' campaign claims he is in support for parents having control over their children’s schools.