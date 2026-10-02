JD Vance Accuses Protester of Being a 'Democrat Plant' Who Wants to 'Raise Taxes' and 'Release Illegal Aliens' at Florida Rally
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
JD Vance has blamed Democrats for accusing his administration of doing so, saying protesters at his rally want inflation and undocumented immigrants.
Rallying for Florida Republicans in Lakeland on October 1, backing Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and Senate candidate Ashley Moody while attacking their Democratic opponents, Vance was protested, RadarOnline can report.
JD Vance Goes Off on 'Clown' Protestor
While praising Moody and encouraging support for her Senate race in the midterms, Vance called one male protester a "clown" as the crowd erupted into a "USA!" chant.
The Vice President accused the man of being a "Democrat plant," claiming he was not a representative Florida voter and alleging he wanted to raise taxes and release illegal immigrants onto Florida streets.
"Well, we kicked him out just like we're gonna kick out the rest of the Democrats who want to do the exact same thing," Vance said.
After the man was removed, a female protester interrupted Vance while he discussed Donalds, who is running for governor.
The 42-year-old claimed the woman wanted "left-wing bureaucrats in control of your schools." Donalds' campaign claims he is in support for parents having control over their children’s schools.
JD Vance Rallies for Byron Donalds and Ashley Moody
Vance told the crowd that Florida "is facing one of the easiest choices I have ever seen in politics in my entire life," while mocking Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon and gubernatorial candidate David Jolly.
He framed the state's races as clear contrasts and urged strong Republican turnout ahead of the November midterms.
Donalds told voters that Democrats are "destroying the country" despite the supermajority held by Republicans. Moody called the progressive democratic socialist movement a "cancer on this nation" that Republicans needed to defeat.
Donalds' speech covered familiar Republican issues including COVID lockdowns and border crossings before ending with a warning against Florida becoming like Democratic-led states.
"They are never going to bring their crazy from California. They can have [Mayor Zohran] Mamdani in New York. They can keep the taxes in Massachusetts," Donalds said. "We want the free state of Florida."
Skepticism About Byron Donalds
Some attendees, however, remain skeptical about Donalds. Lifelong Republican Thomas Ridgdill, 27, told a publication, "There wasn't a message besides, 'We're not Democrats.'"
"I'm sorry to say it. [Vance] has flown past his priorities and he's gone to 'We're not them.' I don't want 'not them,' I want fiscal responsibility," Ridgdill said.
Independent voter Ramon Hernandez, who described himself as conservative-leaning, said he liked Donalds’ endorsements but was "a little iffy about the data centers."
Byron Donalds' Shaky Primary Performance
Donalds won Polk County, where the rally was held, but lost neighboring Hardee County in the Republican gubernatorial primary.
Primary data showed he performed worse in some of Florida's whitest and most rural counties.