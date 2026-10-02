King Charles to Use Princess Diana Tribute to Finally End Feud Between Sons William and Harry — as Plan Could 'Bring Brothers Together

Most importantly, a family thanksgiving service for the late princess, who was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997, would offer a far more dignified way to honor Diana than another potentially explosive TV project.

Harry is reportedly exploring the opportunity to "make millions" on a new documentary about his mother, while dignified future monarch William has reportedly rejected offers to take part in rival programs, avoiding what could become a very public battle over Diana's legacy.

The Prince of Wales made it clear in a 2017 BBC documentary marking the 20th anniversary of his late mother's death that it would be the last time he publicly spoke out on the topic, and has stuck to his promise.

"William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading. That would be far more dignified than appearing in a television program that would inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make. And it would also serve to bring the brothers together," Eden noted.