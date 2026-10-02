King Charles to Use Princess Diana Tribute to Finally End Feud Between Sons William and Harry — as Plan Could 'Bring Brothers Together
Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
King Charles III is reportedly plotting an emotional royal reunion, hoping to bring his warring sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, together next year to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, on the 30th anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
If the monarch's plan comes together and the princes agree, it would mark the first time they will have been in the same room since the 2024 funeral of their uncle Robert Fellowes. The brothers' last joint public appearance was before their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
King Charles Looking to Bring Sons Together
The king has been approached about having a celebration of life for his late ex-wife that would bring him and his sons together.
"This would be an inspirational way to remember Diana," an insider told the Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Eden.
"His Majesty has apparently 'raised no objection' to a thanksgiving service [for Diana]," a royal source dished earlier this week to the outlet's columnist Ephraim Hardcastle.
The insider revealed that "It would be similar to the 2007 one on her tenth anniversary at the Wellington Barracks Guards’ Chapel, where her favorite music was played, and Harry delivered the eulogy."
Prince Harry Reportedly Looking to Make 'Millions' Off New Princess Diana Documentary
Most importantly, a family thanksgiving service for the late princess, who was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997, would offer a far more dignified way to honor Diana than another potentially explosive TV project.
Harry is reportedly exploring the opportunity to "make millions" on a new documentary about his mother, while dignified future monarch William has reportedly rejected offers to take part in rival programs, avoiding what could become a very public battle over Diana's legacy.
The Prince of Wales made it clear in a 2017 BBC documentary marking the 20th anniversary of his late mother's death that it would be the last time he publicly spoke out on the topic, and has stuck to his promise.
"William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading. That would be far more dignified than appearing in a television program that would inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make. And it would also serve to bring the brothers together," Eden noted.
Warring Brothers Last Came Together For Princess Diana in 2021
William and Harry's last major joint appearance honoring their mother came in July 2021, when the feuding brothers reunited to unveil a statue of Diana in the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace.
The emotionally charged reunion came roughly a year and a half after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sensationally quit life as senior working royals and moved to California, and just four months after their incendiary Oprah Winfrey interview sent shockwaves through the royal family with its highly charged accusations of racism and mistreatment.
Despite the family turmoil, William and Harry were seen remaining professional during the intimate ceremony, though their relationship remained deeply strained.
Prince William and Prince Harry Remain Deeply Estranged
The brothers were thrown together by tragedy again in September 2022, when William and Harry were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Markle, for a surprise joint walkabout among mourners outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Their couple's deep freeze was obvious as they walked out of the gates, not interacting, then going on to keep to their respective pairs while viewing floral tributes and accepting flowers and condolences from well-wishers.