Trump Insults Ken Paxton Again During Rally and Declared He Didn't 'Care' If He Was There — After Texas Attorney General Was Caught Calling Out Prez

The POTUS, 80, made the controversial jab at the Senate candidate while campaigning for him in Denton, Texas .

President Donald Trump called Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton “a pain in the a–,” despite endorsing the attorney general for the GOP nomination, RadarOnline has learned.

Trump said Paxton is loyal despite him saying he is a pain to work with.

During an October 1 appearance at Peterbilt Motors, Trump made the unflattering remark while also praising Paxton’s loyalty and urging voters to support him in the November midterm election.

“When I was being hit by the radical left very hard…Ken Paxton was at my side more than anybody," he said. "And I have to always remember that, cause he can be a pain in the a– sometimes, I’ll be honest. We need Ken so badly, that’s why I am here."

The president then seemed to forget whether Paxton was in attendance for a moment.

“Is he here, by the way?” Trump asked before spotting him in the crowd. “Oh, there he is. Good. I didn’t even know if he was here! I don’t care.”

Despite the jab, Trump continued praising Paxton, calling him a “special man” and saying he was among the most loyal people in his political orbit.