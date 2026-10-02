Céline Dion Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Stage Comeback After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: 'I Promised Myself Not to Cry'

The night was the first of a run of 26 shows at the venue outside Paris that holds 35,000 people. The Canadian superstar sang a mix of French and English songs, including hits My Heart Will Go On, Beauty and the Beast, and I'm Alive, which she included in a medley with Donna Summer's I Feel Love and the Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

At times, she appeared overwhelmed by the moment. "I made a promise to come back, to be back onstage," she said.

"So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!" She thanked fans for their support, adding, in a nod to her song, "I am everything I am because you loved me."