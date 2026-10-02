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Home > Celebrity > Celine Dion

Céline Dion Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Stage Comeback After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: 'I Promised Myself Not to Cry'

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Source: MEGA

Céline Dion couldn't hold back the tears during her return.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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"I had promised myself not to cry. I don't keep my promises," a visibly emotional Céline Dion told the crowd at the Plénitude Arena on September 12.

The 58-year-old was back on stage for virtually the first time since facing health issues that were ultimately diagnosed as stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition, in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Emotional Comeback Leaves Fans in Tears

Photo of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

Dion made an emotional return to the stage.

The night was the first of a run of 26 shows at the venue outside Paris that holds 35,000 people. The Canadian superstar sang a mix of French and English songs, including hits My Heart Will Go On, Beauty and the Beast, and I'm Alive, which she included in a medley with Donna Summer's I Feel Love and the Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

At times, she appeared overwhelmed by the moment. "I made a promise to come back, to be back onstage," she said.

"So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!" She thanked fans for their support, adding, in a nod to her song, "I am everything I am because you loved me."

A Message of Hope

Photo of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

The icon thanked loyal supporters for unwavering encouragement through dark times.

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The five-time Grammy winner wasn't the only one getting emotional. An audience member told The New York Times she'd spent most of the concert in tears. "It proved she hasn't lost her voice," she told the paper. "It was a symbol, as if she was telling us, 'I'm back.'"

Dion, who detailed her harrowing struggle with her illness in the 2024 documentary I Am: Céline, shared another message from the stage.

"There are people going through hardships, grief, and sorrow. There are people radiating energy and joy," she said of the crowd. "So let's take that energy and share it. That's what music is for."

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