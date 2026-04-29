EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Judd Sisters' Shared Pain — Ashley 'Blamed Herself' and Wynonna Was 'Filled With Regret' After Mother Naomi's Tragic Suicide

Things got especially difficult for Wynonna after her mother's house sold.

"This was Juddland, for better and for worse. There were good times, but there were also times when Wynonna wasn’t talking to Naomi, or wasn’t talking to Ashley because of various feuds," a friend exclusively shared at the time. "It’s filled Wynonna with regret that things could have been better in her family. She realizes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone."

But Wynonna was able to lean on Ashley after years of strife.

"We love each other, and we show up for each other," she said during an appearance on the Today show. "We don’t agree on much, but we support one another. And we agree to disagree. We’ve had some tough conversations lately about what are we gonna do now that we have each other."

Ashley noted, "We don’t have to be congruent in order to have compassion. That's a really important grace that family members can, hopefully, learn to give each other."