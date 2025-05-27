EXCLUSIVE: How Wynonna and Ashley Judd Are Finally Bonding After Their Mom's Heart-Wrenching Suicide Aged 76

Country legend Naomi Judd wrote the uplifting anthem Love Can Build a Bridge – but it was her shocking suicide three years ago that finally helped build a stronger one between her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We love each other, and we show up for each other," said Wynonna, 60, who shared the spotlight with her mother as one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds.

"We don't agree on much, but we support one another. We’ve had some tough conversations lately – about what we're gonna do now that we have each other."

Actress Ashley, 57, echoed the sentiment by saying: "We don’t have to be congruent in order to have compassion. That's a really important grace that family members can, hopefully, learn to give each other."