Naomi Judd Once Fired Gun at Husband Larry Strickland After Learning About His Infidelity

Naomi, one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, met Larry in 1979 and wed him ten years later.

In her 1993 memoir, Love Can Build A Bridge, Naomi recounted a painful episode that ignited a fierce confrontation.

A woman had called their home, professing her love for Larry, which sent the songstress into a fury. She recalled ripping up photo memories of their shared life and tossing her husband's possessions onto the front lawn.

Naomi also shot a gun at Strickland as she emotionally accused him of cheating on her.

Ashley Judd, Naomi's daughter, also recounted the dark times within their household, mentioning that it felt like "hell" living in a space filled with marital strife.

She said: "I heard everything. I heard Mom's phone calls to him on the road, I heard them fight, I heard them not fight, I heard it all."