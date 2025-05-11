Naomi Judd Once Fired Gun at Husband Larry Strickland After Learning About His Infidelity
Late country music icon Naomi Judd, who passed away by suicide in 2022, once aimed a gun at her husband, Larry Strickland, after discovering his infidelity.
This shocking confession was unveiled during the second episode of the Lifetime documentary series The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, which began airing on Saturday, May 10.
Naomi, one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, met Larry in 1979 and wed him ten years later.
In her 1993 memoir, Love Can Build A Bridge, Naomi recounted a painful episode that ignited a fierce confrontation.
A woman had called their home, professing her love for Larry, which sent the songstress into a fury. She recalled ripping up photo memories of their shared life and tossing her husband's possessions onto the front lawn.
Naomi also shot a gun at Strickland as she emotionally accused him of cheating on her.
Ashley Judd, Naomi's daughter, also recounted the dark times within their household, mentioning that it felt like "hell" living in a space filled with marital strife.
She said: "I heard everything. I heard Mom's phone calls to him on the road, I heard them fight, I heard them not fight, I heard it all."
Larry, 79, opened up about the tumultuous moment in Saturday's episode and stated: "Well, it really happened, that's all I can say. That's all I'm gonna say. It happened."
Despite the almost deadly spat and infidelity during their marriage, the couple remained together until her tragic death.
The series further revealed how Naomi's struggles with mental health compounded the stresses of their relationship. Her battles with depression, which she described as coming "out of nowhere," were openly discussed during various interviews.
During an appearance on Today, the singer revealed: "I was so depressed that I couldn't move."
The implications of her mental illness echo throughout the series, shedding light on how a partner's psychological state can drastically affect a marriage.
Larry acknowledged the impact of Naomi's struggles, admitting: "I would've been gentler and more understanding instead of tired and exhausted."
The Judds, known for pivotal hits like Mama He's Crazy, had defined the country music scene in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the success was often overshadowed by personal demons and public scrutiny.
Larry's willingness to discuss these intimate moments now offers fans an unprecedented glimpse behind the curtain of a duo that charmed music lovers worldwide. Ashley and Wynonna Judd were left reeling following Naomi's untimely passing, grappling with both grief and the startling reality of their mother's will, which named Larry as the executor of her estate.
Wynonna reportedly found this decision deeply upsetting, believing she had played a crucial role in her mother's success.