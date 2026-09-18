Robert Irwin Feud Rumors Erupt After TikTok Star Alix Earle Throws 'Shade' at Zookeeper Over 'DWTS' Win
Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Alix Earle has recently released a new ad for her Reale Actives skincare brand, and fans suspect she's throwing subtle shade at Robert Irwin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At one point in the ad, the social media star struts down the sidewalk in a green minidress, but it's what's in the background that caught viewers' attention. A crocodile statue holding a disco ball, which bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, sits nearby in the grass.
Alix Earle Unveils New Reale Actives Ad
"Life is chaotic. Your skin doesn’t have to be," Earle captioned the ad on TikTok, describing her new calming serum as "the final addition to the core Reale Actives routine and the only thing getting under [her] skin these days."
After the release, speculation the prop is a nod to her Dancing With the Stars loss to Australian conservationist Irwin quickly began.
One fan even left this theory in Earle's comments section, which the 25-year-old acknowledged with a like.
Alix Earle Hints at 'DWTS' Loss in New Ad
She went on to reply to another comment about the prop, writing, "That d--- mirrorball."
The ad features various other references to Earle's highly publicized life, including her split from New York Giants' Braxton Berrios and her feud with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.
Alix Earle Reflects on 'DWTS' Experience
Earle made her primetime TV debut on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2025.
She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place to Irwin and Witney Carson. Earle later opened up about the experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I've learned more about myself in the past month and a half of this experience than in the past two years," she told the outlet. "It’s one of the most amazing things I’ll be able to walk away with."
Alix Earle's 'Earle Meets World' Success
News of Earle's shady new Reale Actives ad comes just a couple of weeks after the Netflix premiere of her reality series, Earle Meets World.
It earned an impressive 2.3million views in its second week, or first full week, on the platform.
"I went through so many emotions throughout the four or five months we were filming," Earle recently told PEOPLE about the series, which she stars in alongside her family.
"It was just quite therapeutic to just sometimes voice it and say it out loud and really go through it. But I definitely cried a lot during the season. I didn’t know I was capable of crying that much."