Robert Irwin Feud Rumors Erupt After TikTok Star Alix Earle Throws 'Shade' at Zookeeper Over 'DWTS' Win

"Life is chaotic. Your skin doesn’t have to be," Earle captioned the ad on TikTok, describing her new calming serum as "the final addition to the core Reale Actives routine and the only thing getting under [her] skin these days."

After the release, speculation the prop is a nod to her Dancing With the Stars loss to Australian conservationist Irwin quickly began.

One fan even left this theory in Earle's comments section, which the 25-year-old acknowledged with a like.