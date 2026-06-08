EXCLUSIVE: Steve Irwin's Kid Survives Killer Croc Attack — Tragic Hunter's Boy Nearly Suffers Same Fate as Tragic Dad

But the Aussie hunk recalls several years ago when he was "death-rolled" by a huge crocodile, nearly ending his short life.

"We research crocodiles in the wild to, like, better conserve them, right? So the way you do that – my dad came up with this – is you actually have to jump on them."

The monster he was checking out was one he'd known for years since it was little, but "he's not a baby anymore," noted Robert.

"I named this crocodile Jimmy Fallon [after the comic and TV host], like, years ago, and he's now what we call a boss croc. He's huge.