Sunny Hostin 'Not Super Confident' in RFK Jr. Amid Russian Plague Accident — After Health Sec. Admitted to 'Snorting Cocaine Off Toilet'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin has admitted she doesn't have confidence in how the U.S. will handle the potential Russian plague, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View co-host explained her doubts on the talk show last week—mainly pointing to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary RFK Jr.
Hostin Shares Her Concerns
"I'm not super confident just because our HHS is headed by a man who has a brainworm and who admitted to snorting cocaine off of a toilet seat and also eats roadkill, so that's disconcerting," Hostin said.
The View co-host also referenced Donald Trump's choice to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) back in January 2025.
At the time, Trump said he withdrew the U.S. from the WHO due to how it handled COVID and its alleged "inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."
But Hostin isn't only worried about America's response to the plague – sharing her concerns over Russia's handling as well.
She said the way Russia's been talking about the plague reminds her of how China discussed COVID before the worldwide pandemic.
An Alleged Plague in Russia
As Radar previously reported, hundreds of researchers in Russia were isolated, and three hospitals were locked down after a researcher died from pneumonia of an "unknown" strain.
Before her death, the researcher Daria Shipilova was studying the pneumonic plague.
At first, some outlets in Russia reported that Shipilova may have broken a test tube, exposing the plague, but her mom, Svetlana Shipilova, has since debunked that narrative.
"I know the truth," she told an outlet. "I'm having to fend off stupid acquaintances who believed all this—the clever ones didn't believe it, of course."
Svetlana, who works in the medical field, said it's "impossible" to break a test tube "like that."
"They simply let my daughter die," she said.
The U.S. and WHO Seek Answers
The U.S. and WHO have been seeking answers from Russia regarding Daria's death and a potential plague.
Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's watchdog agency, has been adamant there's "no case of plague."
Yet only days after Shipilova's death, Rospotrebnadzor leader Anna Popova visited the area near her lab to discuss a "suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection affecting a resident of the region."
Despite this, in a statement, the WHO said the organization "has not identified evidence of ongoing transmission associated with this event" but "a key uncertainty remains the absence of a confirmed diagnosis in the deceased laboratory worker."
Travel to be Monitored
Still, until more certainty is provided, CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz said travelers entering the U.S. from Siberia will be monitored.
"We have a port health station set up in JFK so that we can do appropriate surveillance and screening if anyone from that area comes into the United States," Schwartz told reporters at a press conference.
But like the WHO, Schwartz added that she's "very confident" the U.S. is not at risk of being impacted.