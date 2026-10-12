Sunny Hostin 'Not Super Confident' in RFK Jr. Amid Russian Plague Accident — After Health Sec. Admitted to 'Snorting Cocaine Off Toilet'

"I'm not super confident just because our HHS is headed by a man who has a brainworm and who admitted to snorting cocaine off of a toilet seat and also eats roadkill, so that's disconcerting," Hostin said.

The View co-host also referenced Donald Trump's choice to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) back in January 2025.

At the time, Trump said he withdrew the U.S. from the WHO due to how it handled COVID and its alleged "inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."

But Hostin isn't only worried about America's response to the plague – sharing her concerns over Russia's handling as well.

She said the way Russia's been talking about the plague reminds her of how China discussed COVID before the worldwide pandemic.