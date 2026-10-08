Daria Shipilova, 28, was a research assistant studying the pneumonic plague at the Anti-Plague Institute. On October 2, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's watchdog agency, announced she died from pneumonia of an "unknown" strain.

Hundreds of researchers in Russia are in isolation, and three hospitals are in lockdown after a researcher died from pneumonia , RadarOnline.com can report.

Russia's watchdog agency alleged the pathogens from the lab weren't found in Daria Shipilova's system.

Additionally, only days after Shipilova's death, Rospotrebnadzor leader Anna Popova visited the area to discuss a "suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection affecting a resident of the region.'"

Shortly before Shipilova's death, she might have unintentionally broken a test tube with the pneumonic plague, which would have exposed the lab and scientists to it, according to reports. This claim has not been confirmed by officials.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that "no micro-organisms associated with the employee’s professional duties" were found in her system, but many are suspicious of this claim.

WHO has been questioning Russia about the plague.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 6, Rospotrebnadzor wrote there were no ''emergency situations'' in the lab Shipilova worked at, and that the researcher was vaccinated against the plague.

"Laboratory testing identified two cases of Covid-19 and two cases of rhinovirus infection," Rospotrebnadzor wrote in a statement, adding that no other "infectious disease pathogens'' were uncovered.

The statement was issued after the World Health Organization (WHO) requested more information from Russia. Specifically, WHO inquired about what safety precautions have been put into place, the condition of Shipilova's colleagues, and if it's true that a second researcher is now ill.

Rospotrebnadzor told WHO ''no case of plague'' had been reported in the area where the lab is located and that 200 workers have been quarantined.

In response, WHO asked what protective gear scientists wear while studying pathogens, and what specific tests researchers ran.