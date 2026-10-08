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Home > News > Russia

Russian Plague Lab Researcher, 28, Allegedly Infected After Test Tube Blunder — as 3 Hospitals Are Placed on Lockdown

Photo of Daria Shipilova
Source: DARIA SHIPILOVA/E2W, UNSPLASH

Daria Shipilova died from pneumonia of an 'unknown' strain.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

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Hundreds of researchers in Russia are in isolation, and three hospitals are in lockdown after a researcher died from pneumonia, RadarOnline.com can report.

Daria Shipilova, 28, was a research assistant studying the pneumonic plague at the Anti-Plague Institute. On October 2, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's watchdog agency, announced she died from pneumonia of an "unknown" strain.

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Russia's watchdog agency alleged the pathogens from the lab weren't found in Daria Shipilova's system.
Source: DARIA SHIPILOVA/E2W

Russia's watchdog agency alleged the pathogens from the lab weren't found in Daria Shipilova's system.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that "no micro-organisms associated with the employee’s professional duties" were found in her system, but many are suspicious of this claim.

Shortly before Shipilova's death, she might have unintentionally broken a test tube with the pneumonic plague, which would have exposed the lab and scientists to it, according to reports. This claim has not been confirmed by officials.

Additionally, only days after Shipilova's death, Rospotrebnadzor leader Anna Popova visited the area to discuss a "suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection affecting a resident of the region.'"

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WHO Demands Answers

WHO has been questioning Russia about the plague.
Source: UNSPLASH

WHO has been questioning Russia about the plague.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 6, Rospotrebnadzor wrote there were no ''emergency situations'' in the lab Shipilova worked at, and that the researcher was vaccinated against the plague.

"Laboratory testing identified two cases of Covid-19 and two cases of rhinovirus infection," Rospotrebnadzor wrote in a statement, adding that no other "infectious disease pathogens'' were uncovered.

The statement was issued after the World Health Organization (WHO) requested more information from Russia. Specifically, WHO inquired about what safety precautions have been put into place, the condition of Shipilova's colleagues, and if it's true that a second researcher is now ill.

Rospotrebnadzor told WHO ''no case of plague'' had been reported in the area where the lab is located and that 200 workers have been quarantined.

In response, WHO asked what protective gear scientists wear while studying pathogens, and what specific tests researchers ran.

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U.S. Files a Complaint Against Russia

The U.S. filed a complaint against Russia.
Source: IRKUTSK ANTI-PLAGUE INSTITUTE/E2W

The U.S. filed a complaint against Russia.

The next day, on October 7, the U.S. filed a démarche complaint against Russia, objecting to how the country responded to Shipilova's death.

"We have officially requested additional information from the Russian government. We are also in official communication with other countries around the world to share information," a spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson said the démarche tells Moscow of its requirement to obey global health policies and reporting.

Russia's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the country compliantly informed the WHO of the researcher's death. He accused the media of spreading misinformation.

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Trump plans to speak with Putin about the plague.
Source: DARIA SHIPILOVA/E2W

Trump plans to speak with Vladimir Putin about the plague.

Nonetheless, President Trump announced he has an upcoming phone call with Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, to learn more about the plague.

The U.S. president also confirmed the White House is ''monitoring'' the situation.

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