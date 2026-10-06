Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump Over White House Response to 'Scary' Russian Plague Lab Accident

"We took 200 members of our staff to Brooklyn. I am pleased to announce that only half of them came back with the flu," he quipped. "Everyone is out sick. Everybody is sick today. Although I guess we're lucky to just have the flu.”

The 58-year-old went on, "You know, today the governor of New York declared a state disaster emergency because of a measles outbreak there. So now we got the flu, we got measles, we got rabies, we got West Nile virus, we have flea-borne typhus, all on the rise."

"And now we are hearing that in Russia there has been at least one death from a suspected case of the plague, the pneumonic plague," he noted.

Kimmel joked that the White House is "monitoring the situation and assessing options to figure out if there is any way they can make money off of it."