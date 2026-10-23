Trump Defends Vivek Ramaswamy's 'Powerful' Amy Acton Attack Ad — As 1978 Court Records Support Democrat's Childhood Abuse Claims

Donald Trump is defending Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial attack ad targeting Democratic rival Dr. Amy Acton, calling the spot "very powerful" and urging Ramaswamy to keep it on the air.

The ad features Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, criticizing her daughter and calling her a liar. Ramaswamy's campaign has reportedly committed $4 million to airing the spot on television and online.

Acton has said the campaign is exploiting painful events from her childhood for political gain.

Court records from 1978, however, provide documentation supporting a central part of her account: Her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was indicted and charged with raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.