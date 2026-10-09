EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Monumental Arch Hit With New Lawsuit as Officials Warn of 'Permanent and Irreparable' Damage

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, October 8, in the Eastern District of Virginia, seeks to stop the federal government from moving forward with the controversial construction project. The proposed 250-foot triumphal arch would rise near Memorial Circle, a major traffic hub connecting Arlington Memorial Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery.

County officials argue the enormous structure would occupy more than 15,000 square feet of ground space, dramatically transforming an area used by commuters, tourists and emergency responders. The lawsuit warns construction and operation could trigger a "cascade of concrete harms," many of which would allegedly be "permanent and irreparable."

Officials fear the project would interfere with traffic circulation and complicate access for fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles.