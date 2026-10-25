Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's White House Renovations and Accuses Him of Self-Enrichment in Blistering Attack: 'These Are Not Serious People!'

On October 24, Obama addressed a packed crowd at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, where supporters had reportedly waited for hours, with lines extending across several downtown blocks.

During his speech, Obama took a swipe at the president's changes to the White House.

Trump made the historic residence look "like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory," Obama joked.

Obama also questioned whether Trump was paying enough attention to the issues affecting Americans, including grocery prices and foreign conflicts.

"Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?" Obama asked.

"I mean, I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," he added. "He should be on HGTV."