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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Declares Sen. John Ossoff Is 'Not Good Looking' and Claims Democrat's Opponent Mike Collins Is 'All Man' In Latest Bizarre Rally

Split image of Jon Ossoff and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made his opinion about Jon Ossoff known during a Georgia rally.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

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President Trump opened a Friday, October 16, rally in Dalton, Georgia, by ranking the looks of the men on the ballot, calling Sen. Jon Ossoff Pee-wee Herman and saying he was not a good-looking man, while describing Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins as "all man" and "Central Casting," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump told the crowd at Dalton Municipal Airport that voters had 18 days to defeat "your weak, arrogant, radical left senator, who is really, I call him Pee-wee Herman."

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'I Don't Think He's a Good Looking Man'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump continued his battle of words with Ossoff, commenting on his looks.

The resident continued, "Somebody said he's a good-looking man. I don't think he's a good-looking man. I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man, and he's all man. All man. I’m not sure about Ossoff."

He then turned to Rick Jackson, the Republican nominee for governor, and said, "I think Rick Jackson is a handsome, distinguished-looking guy."

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Trump Compares Makeup Habits

Picture of Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Trump said Ossoff is 'not a good looking man.'

Trump moved from appearance to cosmetics and claimed Ossoff had spent more on makeup than any senator in history.

"He goes full bore. He's got the makeup artist. They're in there all the time. I don't know how he does it, but he spends a fortune," Trump claimed.

"He spends more money on makeup than any man or woman in the history of the Senate. The women aren't happy about it."

Trump then described his own habits. "I wear very little, and I do it myself. Because if you don't put a little on, you look a little bit like a dead person, and I don't want to look that way."

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Mike Collins Challenging Jon Ossoff

Picture of Mike Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins is battling it out against Ossoff for a senate seat in Georgia.

Collins is a second-term House member from Georgia's 10th District who, in the 1990s, founded Collins Trucking in Jackson, Georgia, with his wife, Leigh Ann.

He won the Republican Senate nomination in a June 16 runoff against Derek Dooley after Trump endorsed him late.

The first bill Trump signed in his second term was the Laken Riley Act, which Collins sponsored.

The law, named for the 22-year-old nursing student murdered on the University of Georgia campus in February 2024, requires immigration authorities to detain noncitizens arrested for or charged with theft, burglary, shoplifting, assault on a police officer, or any crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

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Jon Ossoff Looking to Keep Senate Seat

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Picture of Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Ossoff is running for his second term as a senator in Georgia.

Ossoff, a first-term Democrat, is defending a seat in a state Trump carried in 2024.

The two candidates debated on October 8 and October 13. Ossoff pressed Collins on tariffs, the 2020 election, and past staff issues, and Collins called Ossoff "a trust fund kid who's never had a job in his life."

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