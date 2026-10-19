Trump Declares Sen. John Ossoff Is 'Not Good Looking' and Claims Democrat's Opponent Mike Collins Is 'All Man' In Latest Bizarre Rally

Trump told the crowd at Dalton Municipal Airport that voters had 18 days to defeat "your weak, arrogant, radical left senator, who is really, I call him Pee-wee Herman ."

President Trump opened a Friday, October 16, rally in Dalton, Georgia, by ranking the looks of the men on the ballot, calling Sen. Jon Ossoff Pee-wee Herman and saying he was not a good-looking man, while describing Republican Senate nominee Mike Collins as "all man" and "Central Casting," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump continued his battle of words with Ossoff, commenting on his looks.

He then turned to Rick Jackson, the Republican nominee for governor, and said, "I think Rick Jackson is a handsome, distinguished-looking guy."

The resident continued, "Somebody said he's a good-looking man. I don't think he's a good-looking man. I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man, and he's all man. All man. I’m not sure about Ossoff."

Trump moved from appearance to cosmetics and claimed Ossoff had spent more on makeup than any senator in history.

"He goes full bore. He's got the makeup artist. They're in there all the time. I don't know how he does it, but he spends a fortune," Trump claimed.

"He spends more money on makeup than any man or woman in the history of the Senate. The women aren't happy about it."

Trump then described his own habits. "I wear very little, and I do it myself. Because if you don't put a little on, you look a little bit like a dead person, and I don't want to look that way."