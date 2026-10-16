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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ex-Trump Official Claims Poll Numbers Are 'Death Sentence for MAGA' as Prez 'Can't Do Anything' to Avoid Nightmare Midterms

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Source: MEGA

Midterms may be a nightmare for Trump, according to a former White House Official.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

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Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration Homeland Security official, says new polling showing government corruption as voters' top concern could be a "death sentence" for MAGA ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline can report.

In a new Fox News poll, 88 percent of registered voters said they were extremely or very concerned about corruption in government.

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Trump's Approval Rating Dwindles

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Source: MEGA

New polling number suggest that Trump is losing support even among the MAGA base.

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That ranked ahead of inflation and high prices: 85 percent; gas prices, 83 percent; and health care, 80 percent.

The same poll put President Trump's approval rating at 36 percent, the lowest recorded for him by the network. Taylor noted that other polls have put Trump’s approval rating in the 20 percent range.

An AP-NORC survey found that most Americans believe Trump is profiting from the presidency illegally or unethically and is more focused on building his personal wealth than helping ordinary Americans.

A Gallup poll found that 89 percent of Americans believe corruption is widespread in the federal government, the highest percentage Gallup has recorded.

Taylor also said the United States ranked last among 38 developed countries in perceptions of government corruption.

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Former Trump Official: Prez's Corruption Is Hard to Ignore

The polls suggest that it’s harder for MAGA supporters to ignore corruption in the government
Source: MEGA

The polls suggest that it’s harder for MAGA supporters to ignore corruption in the government

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In a newsletter, Taylor argued that corruption has never before ranked as the leading concern in a modern American election.

He noted that pollsters have been asking Americans about their primary concerns for nearly a century, and economic issues have historically outranked corruption scandals. Even after the Watergate scandal, voters ranked the economy and inflation ahead of President Richard Nixon's crimes.

Taylor argued that Trump has made corruption impossible to ignore, turning it from a recurring Washington story into a dominant news topic over approximately the past 18 months.

He also contended that Trump’s alleged corruption has contributed to the high prices Americans face at grocery stores and gas stations.

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MAGA Voters Question Trump's Relationships

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Source: MEGA

Trump supporters have questioned his relationship with fellow billionaires and him enriching himself.

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Taylor pointed to reporting identifying corporate donors to Trump’s proposed White House ballroom, including Apple, Nvidia, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and Palantir.

Many donors subsequently received government contracts or favorable regulatory decisions, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest, according to reports.

Taylor noted that Trump does not appear to have personally contributed money to the project. The combined ballroom and bunker project involves hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding.

Former Justice Department official Liz Oyer described the ballroom as a "deposit box for bribes" during Taylor's podcast.

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Corruption Being No. 1 Voters’ Concern Is a First

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Source: MAGA

Corruption being the number one concern among voters is a new precedent for polling before an election

Taylor argued that presidents can attempt to deflect responsibility for economic problems by blaming the Federal Reserve, a previous administration, or foreign countries.

Corruption, in his view, is more personal because it raises questions about the character of the president and whether elected officials are serving the public or themselves.

He argues that voters' concerns about corruption have become intertwined with economic frustration, making the issue harder for Trump and Republicans to dismiss.

Taylor described the latest polling figures as a "death sentence" for MAGA as a governing movement.

He argued that Republicans running in the 2026 midterm elections with Trump’s endorsement or association will face the consequences of public concerns about corruption, and that the three weeks remaining before the midterms will not give Republicans enough time to reverse the political damage.

"There’s nothing Trump can do about it in the next three weeks. Nothing," Taylor noted.

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