Ex-Trump Official Claims Poll Numbers Are 'Death Sentence for MAGA' as Prez 'Can't Do Anything' to Avoid Nightmare Midterms

That ranked ahead of inflation and high prices: 85 percent; gas prices, 83 percent; and health care, 80 percent.

The same poll put President Trump's approval rating at 36 percent, the lowest recorded for him by the network. Taylor noted that other polls have put Trump’s approval rating in the 20 percent range.

An AP-NORC survey found that most Americans believe Trump is profiting from the presidency illegally or unethically and is more focused on building his personal wealth than helping ordinary Americans.

A Gallup poll found that 89 percent of Americans believe corruption is widespread in the federal government, the highest percentage Gallup has recorded.

Taylor also said the United States ranked last among 38 developed countries in perceptions of government corruption.