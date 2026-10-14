Who Could Replace Donald Trump in 2028? Inside Americans' Top Picks for the Next Presidential Election

A new poll is offering an early look at who Americans want to see replace President Trump on the ballot in 2028.

The latest Focaldata-Financial Times survey, released October 11, 2026, asked 2,553 U.S. adults about the next presidential election. The poll also measured Trump’s current job performance and top voter concerns.

The results show a clear frontrunner on each side of the aisle, with Vice President JD Vance leading Republicans and former Vice President Kamala Harris leading Democrats.