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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Who Could Replace Donald Trump in 2028? Inside Americans' Top Picks for the Next Presidential Election

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Americans have opened up on who might replace Donald Trump.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

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A new poll is offering an early look at who Americans want to see replace President Trump on the ballot in 2028.

The latest Focaldata-Financial Times survey, released October 11, 2026, asked 2,553 U.S. adults about the next presidential election. The poll also measured Trump’s current job performance and top voter concerns.

The results show a clear frontrunner on each side of the aisle, with Vice President JD Vance leading Republicans and former Vice President Kamala Harris leading Democrats.

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Kamala Harris Leads Democrats as Top Choice for 2028

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Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Support for Kamala Harris has witnessed a change among different age groups.

When it comes to the Democratic primary, Harris is the early favorite.

According to the poll, 32% of respondents asked about the Democratic field selected Harris as their first choice for 2028.

The remaining spots are taken by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The data shows a sharp age divide for Harris. She received 49% support among respondents aged 18-29 and 37% among those aged 30-39.

Her support drops among older voters, as a portion of those aged 70 and older selected her, compared to 23% in that age group who chose Newsom.

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JD Vance Dominates Republican Field With Wide Lead

JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance has a better support among various age groups compared to Harris.

On the Republican side, Vance holds a commanding early lead.

The poll found that 38% of respondents asked about the Republican primary selected Vance as their first choice.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio follows with 20%, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 9% and Donald Trump Jr. received 8%. Another 13% said they were unsure.

Unlike Harris, Vance’s support was relatively consistent across age groups, showing broad appeal across generations.

Rubio did best with older voters. He got 31% from those who were 70 and older, but just 12% from the group of 18-29.

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Inflation Remains Top Concern for Voters

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Americans opened up about the problems that exist during Trump's time as President.

The poll also asked Americans about the issues that matter most to them heading toward 2028.

Inflation and the cost of living remain the top concerns, with 54% of respondents citing them as major issues. Jobs and the economy followed, along with health care as other major concerns.

The survey comes as voters continue to weigh the current administration’s handling of economic issues ahead of the next election cycle.

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What Americans Think of Trump’s Job Performance

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

13 percent of Americans have approved the job that Trump is doing

The Focaldata-Financial Times poll also measured how Americans feel about Trump's job performance.

According to the survey, just 13% said they strongly approve of the job Trump is doing, while another 20% said they somewhat approve.

The poll provides one of the earliest snapshots of voter sentiment more than two years out from the presidential election. Both parties are showing clear early frontrunners, but with a significant portion of voters still undecided.

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