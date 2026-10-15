'Completely Untrue': Trump's Wild Claim His Doctors Wouldn't Save Sick MAGA Supporter Torn Apart by Medical Expert
Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been called out by a doctor after the president claimed his medical staff wouldn't rush to save one of his supporters if they needed help, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"I travel with more doctors than any human being," Trump declared during his recent rally in Arizona. "If people get sick in the audience, they don't; they leave them alone."
Trump Brands Supporters 'Collateral Damage'
"You know what they call 'em?" Trump continued. "Collateral damage."
"If that person right over there, a friend of mine. He looks like sh-t, actually. He looks like he's ready to have a heart attack," the 80-year-old said.
He asserted, "If he actually had a heart attack, you know what my doctors would do that follow the president, all presidents? They would leave him alone."
Dr. Jonathan Reiner Responds to Trump's Claims
The claims were quick to raise eyebrows, prompting CNN medical expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner to weigh in. According to Reiner, there's zero truth to what Trump claimed.
Reiner reacted to a clip from the speech on X on Wednesday, October 14.
"This is completely untrue, and an actual insult to the fabulous doctors, nurses, and PAs of the White House Medical Unit," he wrote. "Over the years I’ve been honored to get to know many members of the WHMU and I know that they would never call a spectator 'collateral damage.' They would save their life."
'It's Easy to Find Examples' of Ex-Presidents' Medical Staff Helping Others
In a follow-up post, Reiner argued that there have been plenty of times when presidents have called on their medical team to help an audience member in need.
"It's easy to find examples of people going down in the crowd and Presidents (George W.) Bush, (Barack) Obama, and (Joe) Biden calling for help for the spectator," his tweet reads.
Dr. Oz Helping MAGA Supporters
There have even been a couple of instances when Trump's own Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services chief, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has jumped in to help.
In March, a woman collapsed at a rally in Kentucky, prompting the President to call for a doctor.
In the Oval Office last November, a man also fainted as Trump announced a cut in the cost of prescription weight-loss drugs. Dr. Oz was quick to assist him.