Donald Trump Admits He Takes Daily Aspirin for 'Psychological' Comfort Despite Doctors Urging Him to Lower Dose

The 80-year-old president also acknowledged that his doctors have encouraged him to take a smaller dose, but he has no plans to give up his preferred "big" pill.

President Donald Trump has opened up about his long-running aspirin habit, admitting he takes the medication partly because of the psychological comfort it gives him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It thins the h--- out of your blood, I guess. I don't know if it works or not, but I've been doing it for a long time," Trump continued. "And here I am making speeches."

"I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works, but psychologically I need it," he confessed.

During an Ohio campaign event, Trump explained why he continues taking aspirin every day.

Donald Trump has been taking 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for over 25 years.

Trump: "I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood I guess. I don't know if it works or not but I've been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big… pic.twitter.com/bDh8eni5Nl

Donald Trump said his doctors have asked him to lower his dose.

Trump said he likes the brand Bayer, referring to it as the "little yellow" pill. "I take the big one."

The president acknowledged that his doctors would prefer him to reduce his dosage.

"They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don't know what the h--- it is. It's a monster," he said.

"They said, 'Sir, you don't need that!' I said, 'Do me a favor, I've been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone,'" Trump added.

He also joked about the appearance of the smaller pill, saying, "But it's tiny; it doesn't look right."

Trump then said, hypothetically, "I'll switch to the little tiny thing, but then something bad will happen, and I'll say 'you son of a b---- doctor.'"