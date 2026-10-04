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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Admits He Takes Daily Aspirin for 'Psychological' Comfort Despite Doctors Urging Him to Lower Dose

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he takes daily aspirin partly for 'psychological' comfort.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has opened up about his long-running aspirin habit, admitting he takes the medication partly because of the psychological comfort it gives him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president also acknowledged that his doctors have encouraged him to take a smaller dose, but he has no plans to give up his preferred "big" pill.

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Donald Trump Says He 'Psychologically' Needs Aspirin

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image of Donald Trump has defended his longtime aspirin routine.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has defended his longtime aspirin routine.

During an Ohio campaign event, Trump explained why he continues taking aspirin every day.

"I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works, but psychologically I need it," he confessed.

"It thins the h--- out of your blood, I guess. I don't know if it works or not, but I've been doing it for a long time," Trump continued. "And here I am making speeches."

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Source: @ATRUPAR/X

Donald Trump has been taking 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for over 25 years.

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'I Take the Big One'

image of Donald Trump said his doctors have asked him to lower his dose.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his doctors have asked him to lower his dose.

Trump said he likes the brand Bayer, referring to it as the "little yellow" pill. "I take the big one."

The president acknowledged that his doctors would prefer him to reduce his dosage.

"They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don't know what the h--- it is. It's a monster," he said.

"They said, 'Sir, you don't need that!' I said, 'Do me a favor, I've been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone,'" Trump added.

He also joked about the appearance of the smaller pill, saying, "But it's tiny; it doesn't look right."

Trump then said, hypothetically, "I'll switch to the little tiny thing, but then something bad will happen, and I'll say 'you son of a b---- doctor.'"

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Donald Trump Admits He's 'A Little Superstitious'

image of Donald Trump previously revealed that his daily aspirin regimen can cause bruising on his hands.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously revealed that his daily aspirin regimen can cause bruising on his hands.

Trump has previously discussed his attachment to the higher-dose aspirin with The Wall Street Journal, admitting that he is "a little superstitious" about the routine.

"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," Trump told the outlet. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he continued. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

He has described taking 325 milligrams daily for over 25 years.

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Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Draws Attention

image of Donald Trump previously said it takes him 'about 10 seconds' to cover hand-bruising with makeup.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said it takes him 'about 10 seconds' to cover hand-bruising with makeup.

Trump's aspirin use has also been tied to the recurring bruise on his right hand.

Administration officials have attributed the discoloration to Trump's frequent handshaking combined with his daily aspirin regimen.

Trump previously said it takes him "about 10 seconds" to cover the bruising before public appearances.

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