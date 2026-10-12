Trump Called Out for 'Unhinged' Attack on Abdul El-Sayed After Prez Brands Michigan Senate Candidate a 'Jihadist Lunatic Who Hates Our Country'

Trump wrote on Truth Social at 12:02 a.m. Friday that former Rep. Mike Rogers , the Republican nominee, "completely obliterated Mohammad El-Sayed in the big debate tonight. If this was a fight, they would have stopped it."

Trump said Abdul El-Sayed wants to see the U.S. fail.

He continued: "Mohammad is a Jihadist lunatic who hates our Country, the Black People of Detroit, and wants to see the U.S. fail. Short on Stature, Patriotism, and Truth, Mohammed's statements have been loaded up with lies and deceit."

He closed by saying he won Michigan big and that Rogers is the man for the state.

In a post on Wednesday, he had already called El-Sayed "Mohammed," a "RADICAL Extremist," a "Terrorist Sympathizer," and compared him to streamer Hasan Piker.